Amazon’s $20 Echo Dot deal is back, complete with free music

Technically speaking, Amazon’s older Echo devices are just as good as the newer models, and they all feature the Alexa smart assistant built-in. Some of the best Amazon deals include offers on the Echo smart speakers, and there’s even a dedicated guide for Amazon Echo deals currently available. This next offer is worth calling out separately, however, as it adds a little extra to sweeten the deal. You can grab the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen smart speaker for just $20, which is an incredible price on its own, and saves you about $20 to boot. Currently, Amazon is offering up to 90 days of Amazon Music Unlimited free with your purchase — make sure you’re logged in to see the deal! As Music Unlimited is getting more expensive this year this is a great way to get in for a steal.

Why You Should Buy the Amazon Echo Dot

Our celebrity reviewer, Caleb Denison gave the smart speaker high marks in his Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen review, back in 2019. At the time, he praised it for its exceptional sound quality, intelligent onboard assistant thanks to Alexa, improved style and aesthetics, and better microphone sensitivity. Although the Echo ecosystem has come a long way since then, with the Echo Dot 5th Gen being one of the latest, the older models are still a solid entry point, and great for anyone that doesn’t have a smart speaker in their home yet.

If you’re not already familiar, there’s a lot that you can do with Alexa, Amazon’s smart voice assistant. Some of the best Alexa commands handle practical applications, like checking the weather, setting personal alarms or reminders, reordering shopping items from Amazon, and much more. But it’s so much more than just a smart speaker, it also plays music, across several services, and interacts with other smart home devices. You can tell Alexa to turn on your lights, for instance.

You’re in luck too, because the current Echo Dot 3rd Gen deal includes 90 days of Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon’s cloud music service a la Spotify or Pandora.

Normally $40, you can get the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen right now for just $20, which is a super low price brand new. We’ve only seen it this low a couple of times and never with the Amazon Music Unlimited offer. Hurry though, it won’t be available for long, and you don’t want to miss out, especially with Music Unlimited set to increase in price.

