Amazon’s Alexa-Powered smart sunglasses are 30% off this weekend

In case you weren’t aware, you can get polarized sunglasses with built-in Alexa, offering a hands-free Alexa voice assistant where you go. They’re a great alternative to the Alexa Echo buds for people that want to keep their ears clear to appear more socially available. But, best of all, they’re on sale now over at Amazon for 30% off of their usual $270 price. While this deal lasts you can snatch a pair for just $190, making your total savings $80. So, go ahead and tap the button below to find yours on Amazon now.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Frames 2

If you’re just now discovering that this product exists, there is almost certainly a red alert bell going off in your brain. And whether you’d like to admit it or not, that alert is screaming one thing: “Nerd glasses!” And they’re just… not? In fact, when we first took a look at the non-polarized form in our Echo Frames 2 review, one of our criticisms was how ordinary they looked. These are glasses anybody can wear and feel normal. They work great as sunglasses, too, with UV400 protection, blue light filtering, and at least some (IPX4) water and sweat resistance.

But what about the tech behind the glasses? In one regard, they do exactly as you would expect by allowing you to connect with Alexa and listen to your favorite Audible books and the news at just a few words. What you might not expect is how the Echo Frames 2 can link up with Google Assistant and Siri, as well. The next issue you might be concerned with is sound. Amazon understand this and has a pretty neat solution for you. Even though they don’t go in your ears, the Echo Frames 2 use adaptive volume adjustments to maximize your ability to hear what’s going on while minimizing the chances of others snooping. As you go from a quiet space to a noisy area, the volume increases at a commiserate level, and the same is true vice-versa. It makes the whole experience relatively hassle-free.

If you want to grab your pair of polarized Echo Frames 2 for 30% we recommend you do so now. This deal, which bring the glasses down from $270 to $190, might not last longer than the weekend. That’s $80 in savings you could potentially miss out on, so go ahead and tap the button below to start choosing your favorite frame and lens combo:

