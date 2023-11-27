 Skip to main content
Amazon Echo Pop is on sale for $18 for Cyber Monday

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Echo Pop sitting on a countertop.
Digital Trends

If you’d like to buy one of the Echo devices but don’t want to spend a ton of money, there are some great Cyber Monday deals. For example, you can grab the Echo Pop for just $18 instead of the usual $40, which is a significant 55% discount on the usual price. That means you could get two of them for the list price, so it’s perfect if you want to deck out your house with them, but be sure to grab them up a soon as possible since we don’t know how long the deal will last.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Pop

The Amazon Echo Pop is the most affordable way to gain access to Amazon’s Alexa, according to our guide on which Amazon Echo should you buy. With its low price, you shouldn’t expect that its sound will fill large areas like its more expensive counterparts, but it’s more than enough for bedrooms and small spaces. The smart speaker is also compact with a front face that’s just about 4 inches across, so you won’t have trouble finding a spot where to place it, and it features three buttons at the top, two for adjusting the volume and the third one to disable the Amazon Echo Pop’s microphone until you activate it again.

Setting up the Amazon Echo Pop is very easy through the Amazon app. Once it’s up and running, you can ask Alexa to search for information, play music, set timers, control your other smart home devices, and so much more with the help of Alexa skills. The Amazon Echo Pop also features a light bar at the top that turns blue after you say “Alexa” so you know when it’s listening.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

If you were looking forward to Amazon Echo Cyber Monday deals to grab an Alexa-powered smart speaker, you won’t be disappointed because the Amazon Echo Pop is down to a very affordable $18, following a $22 discount on its sticker price of $40. With this offer, you’ll be able to afford multiples of the smart home device to place in several rooms around the house, but we don’t expect it to remain available for a long time. Before the price of the Amazon Echo Pop goes back to normal, you should hurry and complete your transaction.

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
