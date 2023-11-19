 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Usually $90, the latest Echo Show 5 is $40 for Black Friday

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Amazon Echo Show (3rd Gen) on a table.
Amazon

Among the current Black Friday deals you’ll find some great smart home tech, making now a great time to make some upgrades around the house. A smart display makes a great piece of tech to center all of your other devices around, and the Amazon Echo Show 5 is currently discounted more than 50%. You can grab the popular smart display for just $40, which makes for a $50 savings from its regular price of $90, and free shipping is included with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Show (3rd Gen)

While the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) was a popular smart display, the third generation Amazon Echo Show 5 is the newest Echo Show on the market. We also think it’s one of the best smart displays you can buy. It’s improved greatly over previous generations, offering double the bass and clearer sound. You’re able to stream your favorite music, shows, podcasts, and more from providers like Amazon Music, Spotify, and Prime Video, so the improved sound system will be noticeable. The display checks in at 5.5 inches, the perfect size for viewing shows, song titles, and more. It’s the perfect assistant around the house, giving you easy access to your calendars and reminders, daily recipe ideas, timers, lists, and news and traffic updates.

And speaking of the display, it’s capable of having your photo library display in the background at all times. It even has a built in-camera that allows you to check in on family, pets, and more. It can also sync with compatible video doorbells to view what’s going on at your front door on the Echo Show 5. This built-in camera can also be used for video calling, making it easy to keep in touch with friends and family directly on the smart display. And, because it can sync with other compatible smart home devices, you can use the Echo Show 5 as a sort of intercom system to make announcement to these other compatible devices throughout your home.

Don't Miss:

Regularly priced at $90, today you can add the Amazon Echo Show 5 to your smart home for just $40 with this Black Friday deal at Amazon. This makes for $50 in savings, and free shipping is included.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
Best Lenovo laptop Black Friday deals: Chromebooks, gaming laptops, and more
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i on a desktop surface outside.

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands, so you should never pass up a chance to enjoy savings when buying one of its devices -- whether it be Chromebooks, student laptops, office laptops, or gaming laptops. Fortunately, discounts are plenty with this year's Black Friday deals, so even if you're on a tight budget, you'll surely come across an offer that's perfect for you. There may not be enough time for you to go through all of the retailers' websites though, so to help you make your decision on what to buy, we've rounded up our favorite Black Friday laptop deals below. All of the deals below are currently through Lenovo's site, but you can find other good deals, even on Lenovo, in the Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals and Amazon Black Friday deals.
Best Lenovo laptop Black Friday deals

Lenovo laptops can be very affordable or expensive, depending on the performance that they provide. That means no matter your needs and how much you're willing to spend, there's a device that will be perfect for you. We're not sure how much time is remaining for you to be able to pocket these savings though, so you should check our laptop buying guide to figure out what you need from the Lenovo laptops that are on sale for Black Friday.

Read more
Walmart Black Friday Lego sale brings huge discounts on 80+ sets
Emmet looking confused in TheLego Movie 2

Lego sets bring joy to our and our kids' eyes. They can help build real problem solving skills by following instructions, encourage creativity by dismissing the instructions and making fun modifications, or be the tools to create something entirely on our own from the ground up. There are tons of Black Friday Lego deals, as you might've guessed, but few places due it as well as Walmart does. Between official Black Friday deals and associated clearance items, the retail giant now has over 80 sets on sale as part of its Walmart Black Friday deals. Go shop the sale now via the button below or read on to see our favorite picks.

Our favorite Walmart Black Friday Lego deal

Read more
PS5 Black Friday deals: consoles, games, and accessories
Digital Trends Best Black Friday PS5 Game Deals

As we inch closer and closer to the Black Friday weekend, we are already seeing a lot of excellent early Black Friday deals on the PS5 console, games, and accessories that you can take advantage of right now -- including some killer PS5 SSD Black Friday deals. If you want to talk to your buddies while you play, preferably online multiplayer, you might also be interested in some Black Friday gaming headset deals. Even better, since the whole month of November has somewhat officially become a Black Friday sale, you can grab these PS5 Black Friday deals without necessarily having to wait until the Black Friday weekend.
Best PS5 Black Friday Deals

With the new PS5 model that is slimmer, now is the perfect time to grab a PS5 if you haven't already. Unfortunately, there aren't a lot of great deals yet, but you can grab PS5 Slim bundles that include a game for the base price the new PS5 Slim is to go for, which essentially means you get a game for free. There's also a refurbished option for one of the older models that is a bit cheaper if you want to go that route -- making these some of the best Sony Black Friday deals in town. Pair your new PS5 with a display from Sony TV Black Friday deals to keep the brand synchronicity.

Read more