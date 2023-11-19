Among the current Black Friday deals you’ll find some great smart home tech, making now a great time to make some upgrades around the house. A smart display makes a great piece of tech to center all of your other devices around, and the Amazon Echo Show 5 is currently discounted more than 50%. You can grab the popular smart display for just $40, which makes for a $50 savings from its regular price of $90, and free shipping is included with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Show (3rd Gen)

While the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) was a popular smart display, the third generation Amazon Echo Show 5 is the newest Echo Show on the market. We also think it’s one of the best smart displays you can buy. It’s improved greatly over previous generations, offering double the bass and clearer sound. You’re able to stream your favorite music, shows, podcasts, and more from providers like Amazon Music, Spotify, and Prime Video, so the improved sound system will be noticeable. The display checks in at 5.5 inches, the perfect size for viewing shows, song titles, and more. It’s the perfect assistant around the house, giving you easy access to your calendars and reminders, daily recipe ideas, timers, lists, and news and traffic updates.

And speaking of the display, it’s capable of having your photo library display in the background at all times. It even has a built in-camera that allows you to check in on family, pets, and more. It can also sync with compatible video doorbells to view what’s going on at your front door on the Echo Show 5. This built-in camera can also be used for video calling, making it easy to keep in touch with friends and family directly on the smart display. And, because it can sync with other compatible smart home devices, you can use the Echo Show 5 as a sort of intercom system to make announcement to these other compatible devices throughout your home.

Regularly priced at $90, today you can add the Amazon Echo Show 5 to your smart home for just $40 with this Black Friday deal at Amazon. This makes for $50 in savings, and free shipping is included.

