 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon Echo Show 8 is back down to its cheapest-ever price

Aaron Mamiit
By
The 2021 Amazon Echo Show 8 in an angled view.
John Velasco / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The second-generation Amazon Echo Show 8, a smart display that’s powered by Amazon’s Alexa, is currently on sale for just $60 instead of $130 from Amazon. With the recent launch of its successor, the device is back down to its lowest-ever price for savings of $70, but we’re also not sure how long it will take before stocks are all gone. If you’re interested in taking advantage of this offer, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase because it may disappear sooner than you expect.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

The second-generation Amazon Echo Show 8, released in 2021, features an 8-inch HD touchscreen, stereo speakers, and a 13MP camera. You’ll be able to use Alexa for functions such as searching for a recipes, getting updated with the latest news, accessing your other smart home devices, playing streaming shows, and many others all through voice commands. When you’re making video calls with the Amazon Echo Show 8, you’ll automatically stay at the center of the frame even when you move around the room.

Between the second-generation Amazon Echo Show 8 and first-generation Amazon Echo Show 8, the advantages of the 2021 release of the smart display include an upgraded onboard camera to 13MP from 1MP, and smoother performance with a faster processor. Meanwhile, the third-generation Amazon Echo Show 8, released a couple of months ago, looks very similar to the second-generation Amazon Echo Show 8, with the major changes being the move of the camera from the corner to the center, the addition of spatial audio, and the inclusion of a built-in smart home hub. If you’re fine skipping these features, then you won’t be missing out on much if you go for the second-generation Amazon Echo Show 8.

A graph showing the pricing history for the Amazon Echo Show 8.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

If you want to pair Alexa with not just a speaker but also a screen, then you should consider going for the second-generation Amazon Echo Show 8. It’s available from Amazon for only $60 — its cheaper price ever — for $70 off its original price of $130. The 54% discount is among the largest that you can get from today’s Amazon Echo deals, but you need to act fast if you want to get the second-generation Amazon Echo Show 8 for less than half-price because stocks are probably already running low with the release of its successor.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This Arlo wireless home security camera is 46% off
Arlo Essential front shot

Equipping your home with a security camera will give you peace of mind, especially if you choose to go with the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera. Amazon slashed its original price of $130 with a 46% discount, so you'll only have to pay $70 -- at this price, most families will be able to afford to buy multiples for extra layers of protection. You're going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want to take advantage of the $60 in savings though, as we're not sure when the offer will expire or how long stocks will last.

Why you should buy the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera
The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is a wireless home security camera that's fast and easy to install -- it connects to your Wi-Fi network without the need for a hub, and it's powered by a rechargeable battery so there's no need to link it to a power source. You also have the option to place it anywhere, outdoors or indoors, because it's a weather-resistant device, and it works seamlessly with smart home systems that are powered by Amazon's Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, and Samsung SmartThings.

Read more
Huge smart lighting sale gets you a smart bulb from $8
The GE Lighting Smart Hexagon Panels installed in a game room.

There are a lot of cool things smart lights can do, whether it's setting the mood for films you're watching or games you're playing to having them light up and turn off according to when you come and go from your house. There's really a huge variety of things you can do, especially if you can integrate them into your ecosystem. That said, smart lights can be quite expensive, and while some of you might be wondering, 'are smart light bulbs worth it?', we're happy to say that Best Buy is having a massive sale on smart lighting right now. In fact, you can grab a smart lightbulb for as cheap as $8, although you can also get more premium light panels as well.

What you should buy in the Best Buy smart lighting sale
On the lower end of the budget scale, there are a lot of great things you can buy, starting with lightbulbs. For example, a quick and cheap way to get some smart lighting into your house is the WiZ A19 Smart LED Bulb, which has adjustable colors and is

Read more
This Dyson-style hair dryer is a fraction of the price today
A woman wearing a white t-shirt uses the Shark HyperAir Hair Dryer to blow dry her hair.

There are a lot of different hair dryers out there, but you're probably familiar with Dyson's expensive hair dryer, the Supersonic, which often goes for $500 or so, at least if you include all the accessories. Even though the Dyson might use some really interesting technology that puts it out of reach for many folks. Luckily, there is an alternative, the Shark HyperAir hair dryer, which doesn't use the same technology but has a look, feel, and overall outcome similar to the Dyson Supersonic. Even better, it's much cheaper, especially with this deal from Amazon knocking it down to $160 from its usual $230 price tag. That's a significant $70 discount on an excellent hair dryer, so even though it's not the Dyson Supersonic, it's almost as good for nearly a quarter of the price.

Why you should buy the Shark HyperAIR Hair Dryer
The Shark HyperAIR doesn't use a bladeless design but instead combines hot and ionized air to help speed up the drying process and avoid hair damage, as the Dyson does. In fact, it even has an internal processor that adjusts the air temperature up to 1,000 times per second, which is impressive and creates a consistent heat temperature throughout use. It also has a couple of sensors that can detect your hairstyle and automatically adjust heat and air strength to get the best of both worlds. That said, you can still adjust it yourself if you like, with three different heat levels and three different airflow levels, giving you a lot of granular control over how you style your hair.

Read more