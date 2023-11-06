Amazon Echo Show 8 is back down to its cheapest-ever price

The second-generation Amazon Echo Show 8, a smart display that’s powered by Amazon’s Alexa, is currently on sale for just $60 instead of $130 from Amazon. With the recent launch of its successor, the device is back down to its lowest-ever price for savings of $70, but we’re also not sure how long it will take before stocks are all gone. If you’re interested in taking advantage of this offer, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase because it may disappear sooner than you expect.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

The second-generation Amazon Echo Show 8, released in 2021, features an 8-inch HD touchscreen, stereo speakers, and a 13MP camera. You’ll be able to use Alexa for functions such as searching for a recipes, getting updated with the latest news, accessing your other smart home devices, playing streaming shows, and many others all through voice commands. When you’re making video calls with the Amazon Echo Show 8, you’ll automatically stay at the center of the frame even when you move around the room.

Between the second-generation Amazon Echo Show 8 and first-generation Amazon Echo Show 8, the advantages of the 2021 release of the smart display include an upgraded onboard camera to 13MP from 1MP, and smoother performance with a faster processor. Meanwhile, the third-generation Amazon Echo Show 8, released a couple of months ago, looks very similar to the second-generation Amazon Echo Show 8, with the major changes being the move of the camera from the corner to the center, the addition of spatial audio, and the inclusion of a built-in smart home hub. If you’re fine skipping these features, then you won’t be missing out on much if you go for the second-generation Amazon Echo Show 8.

If you want to pair Alexa with not just a speaker but also a screen, then you should consider going for the second-generation Amazon Echo Show 8. It’s available from Amazon for only $60 — its cheaper price ever — for $70 off its original price of $130. The 54% discount is among the largest that you can get from today’s Amazon Echo deals, but you need to act fast if you want to get the second-generation Amazon Echo Show 8 for less than half-price because stocks are probably already running low with the release of its successor.

