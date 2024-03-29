 Skip to main content
Go smart or go home: Amazon’s Echo Show 8 smart display is $50 off

Unusually, one of the better Amazon Echo deals is at Best Buy rather than Amazon. Right now, you can buy the Amazon Echo Show 8 for $100, saving you $50 off the regular price of $150. A perfect smart display for any room in the house, it’s a great option for accessing information or simply watching a show while cooking. Here’s all you need to know about it before the deal ends soon.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Show 8

The Amazon Echo Show 8 works well as “part photo frame, part boombox”. One of the best smart displays around, it’s highly versatile. It has an 8-inch HD touchscreen so you can use it to watch all your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. It also has room-filling spatial audio so streaming via Amazon Music, Spotify, or Apple Music is a breeze too. It’s the perfect entertainment accessory for cooking in the kitchen, relaxing in the living room, or working in the home office.

Alongside that, there’s a 13MP camera so any time you want to make video calls, you can do so and the results are pretty great. You can also use it in conjunction with devices like your smart doorbell so you can talk to anyone who’s just called around. It’s possible to control all your smart home devices through the Amazon Echo Show 8, assuming they’re compatible with Zigbee, Matter, or Thread. That includes your lights, camera, and other key equipment.

There’s also Amazon Photos which turns your home screen into a digital frame of all your favorite photos with adaptive color making them look great. You can also ask Alexa to set timers, update lists, give you reminders, or simply provide you with content that it thinks you’ll find interesting. There’s always something compelling or educational to check out on your Amazon Echo Show 8 screen.

Soon to be an essential addition to your home, the Amazon Echo Show 8 usually costs $150. At Best Buy, you can buy one for just $100 so you save $50 off the regular price. It’s a great deal for a must-have smart home accessory which will soon help you out a ton.

