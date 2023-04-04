 Skip to main content
All of Amazon’s latest Echo Show smart displays are in the discount bin

Amazon Echo deals go beyond the brand’s smart speakers, as these offers also include discounts for its Amazon Echo Show devices. These smart displays, which are powered by Amazon’s Alexa, will be great additions to any home, but you need to decide what model to purchase first. Fortunately, all the latest versions are on sale from Amazon, and we’ve rounded them up right here to help you make the decision quickly, while the bargains are still online.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) — $40, was $85

New Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release).

The second-generation Amazon Echo Show 5 features a 5.5-inch display with 960 x 480 resolution that will help you maximize the capabilities of Alexa. In addition to a wide range of voice commands that work with the digital assistant, the screen will also let you see alarms and timers, watch any tutorial videos that you request, and make video calls with its 2MP camera to other Amazon Echo Show devices or smartphones with the Alexa app installed. With its compact size, the second-generation Amazon Echo Show 5 will fit into most spaces and surfaces.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) — $75, was $130

The 2021 Amazon Echo Show 8 in an angled view.
John Velasco / Digital Trends

The larger 8-inch screen with HD resolution is the most obvious difference between the second-generation Amazon Echo Show 5 and the second-generation Amazon Echo Show 8, but the camera has also been improved to 13MP for clearer video calls. The smart display is still pretty compact, so you won’t have trouble finding a spot for it in the room where you want to place it, while it also offers all the capabilities of Alexa.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) — $195, was $250

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) on angle table.
John Velasco / Digital Trends

The third-generation Amazon Echo Show 10 places the 10.1-inch HD screen on a rotating basis, which allows the display to pan and cover the full 360 degrees. The device rotates as it follows your movements around the room, so you’ll always have a proper line of sight to what’s on the screen during video calls with the 13MP camera or while you’re watching streaming content, for example. The third-generation Amazon Echo Show 10 is also a powerful speaker, as it packs two 1-inch tweeters and a 3-inch woofer.

Amazon Echo Show 15 — $225, was $280

Amazon Echo Show 15 hanging horizontally on the wall in a kitchen.

The Amazon Echo Show 15, the largest in its line of devices with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, sits on top of our list of the best smart displays because its size provides greater utility, while also offering a better look at the apps that you operate and the videos that you watch. The Amazon Echo Show 15 also comes with widget functionality that makes it easier to see upcoming tasks, control other smart home devices, and more. The smart display also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote for easier operation, including for navigating the Fire TV platform for streaming content.

