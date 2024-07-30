 Skip to main content
Missed Prime Day? The Amazon Echo is half off at Best Buy

By
The Amazon Echo Show (3rd Gen) on a table.
Amazon

For great Amazon Echo deals, check out what Best Buy has to offer. It might not be Prime Day any more, but you can still snag some great bargains on Amazon Echo speakers. That includes the Echo Dot as well as the Echo Show 5, so there is something for everyone here. Read up on which Amazon Echo you should buy, then take a look at what we can tell you about each. In both cases, assume the discounts are strictly limited and will end very soon.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) — $25, was $50

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) on table
John Velasco / Digital Trends / Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) is one of the best Amazon Alexa smart speakers around thanks to it being so small that you can fit it pretty much anywhere in your home. It’s pretty cute, but it still offers deeper bass than you would expect for the size, along with clear vocals. At all times, you can speak to Alexa to get news updates, info on the weather, or simply to get her to play a game or play some music for you. It also means you can control your smart home devices with your voice. It’s surprisingly powerful and a great entry point to making your home smarter with minimal effort.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) — $50, was $90

Artwork on the Amazon Echo Show 5 2023 edition.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends / .

For one of the best smart speakers which also has a screen, try the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen). It has a good quality 5.5-inch screen so you can watch shows or view song titles easily. It’s the kind of thing that works well in the kitchen, so you can be entertained while you cook, even allowing you to view recipes. It also allows you to see all your photos on display as a slideshow any time it’s not in use, and there is a 2MP camera for taking video calls. Being able to control your smart home with touch or by viewing the status of each device makes this an ideal portal to all your home devices. You can also view your video doorbell through it as well as control the rest of your smart home devices. It’s ideal for having a little more flexibility from your smart speaker.

