Is there an Echo in here? Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomePod

Smart speakers have been called the Trojan horses of the smart home. They sit on your shelf, always listening for their wake word. They then send your queries and commands to the cloud, always learning more about you in the hopes of becoming even more useful. Amazon started the trend, first putting its Alexa assistant in the Echo, then the Dot and Tap, as well as allowing third-party device makers to have access.

The Google Home was next, lagging behind the competition in some areas but dominating in others. Now it’s Apple’s turn, with the recently unveiled HomePod. Although we haven’t gotten to fully review the latest smart speaker — it’s not due out until December — we do have some idea about how these products will stack up against one another in terms of design, features, and pricing. Read on to find out more.

Design, Sound, Usefulness, and Connectivity

Design

Tall, stately, and available in either black or white, the Amazon Echo looks a bit like a high-end Pringles can. The Tap is a little more rugged but similar in style, while the Dot is a smallish puck. A ring around the top lights up when Alexa is listening, and there’s a mute button on top for when you want privacy. You can adjust the Echo’s volume by twisting a ring, or the Dot’s using a set of traditional volume buttons.

The white-and-gray Home features a touch-sensitive top with LED lights that indicate when the device is working. The petite, curvy device also sports a modular base, so you can swap out the default base for one that better suites your living space. The mute button is found on the back of the Home, and the top is touch-sensitive, so you can adjust the volume by sliding your finger across it.

The most speaker-looking of the bunch, the HomePod, comes covered in either a black or white mesh. It looks a bit like the Home, but without the slanted top. Like the Home, the HomePod has a touch-responsive top, which glows a purplish-bluish color when it’s active.

Judging purely by aesthetics, you will have to decide which device suits your decor better.

Winner: Tie

Sound

Like the Echo — but unlike the Amazon Tap speaker — the Home and HomePod must be plugged in to function. This means you’ll have to consider its placement in your home, and you won’t be carrying it around. When we first reviewed the Echo, we noted that while it won’t win any audiophiles’ hearts, it’s a full-sounding speaker with a respectable amount of bass. It’s also loud enough to fill a fairly large room,. Caleb Denison, Digital Trends’ senior home theater editor, thinks the Echo outperforms the Home on sound, writing in our review: “While Amazon’s full-size Echo has a very large sound with full bass that doesn’t go overboard, Google’s Home over-juices the bass, and ends up sounding like it’s trying too hard.”

Apple thinks its HomePod has the power, with its seven beam-forming tweeters and 4-inch woofer, to take down the competition. It also has an A8 chip that offers spacial awareness, meaning it adjusts and directs sound based on the room it’s in. Though we haven’t heard it yet, the speaker’s room-reading tech seems a lot like what Sonos offers now, and there’s a good chance it will sound a bit better than the Echo, because the Echo isn’t exactly a hi-fi speaker.

With the Home, you can utilize other speakers via Wi-Fi and Google Cast. The Echo, however, can also sync with the Amazon Tap or Dot to give you great flexibility (and portability) when setting up your home audio system and smart home. It appears that Google would prefer owners to sync their Home and Cast devices, or use several Homes, to fulfill the same role as the all-encompassing Echo, Dot, and Tap. By utilizing Google Home in unison with the supported devices, you’re able to play music in various rooms across your home, while still benefiting from the device’s voice-controlled features.

Once the Home and all correlating devices are fully mapped, you can make very specific requests. Ask Home to “Play Santo and Johnny in the living room,” for instance, and the device will have Sleep Walk playing in no time. This makes Google Home similar to Sonos’ speaker systems, with the added benefit of voice-command technology. It also shares similar functionality with Chromecast devices, letting you play YouTube videos on your TV by saying something like, “OK, Google, play The Last Jedi trailer on the living room TV.” Even in a house brimming with Google Homes, the company claims that only the closest unit will respond.

Apple wants you to use its HomePods in tandem — for example, using two devices in the same room will improve the sound even more. HomePod is also compatible with AirPlay 2, Apple’s forthcoming multi-room audio solution. AirPlay 2 also supports a ton of third-party speakers, including those from Bang & Olufsen, Bose, Denon, McIntosh, and Bowers & Wilkins. Presumably, it will act in a similar fashion to the Home, letting you ask Siri to play songs on the Bose speakers in your dining room.

Both the Echo and Home also utilize microphones with far-field technology. Google claims it has incorporated hundreds of thousands of various audio environments to ensure the Home can isolate speech even in an environment with added ambient sounds. Similarly, the HomePod has six microphones, and Apple says they’re each designed to hear you, even over your music.

Winner (for now): Home on adaptability, Echo on sound

Usefulness and connectivity

These are more than just pretty speakers. They are meant to be proto AIs that help users control smart home devices and process tasks hands-free. The Echo can integrate with your Amazon Prime account, granting you access to all the associated music, movies, and apps. It already works with many smart-home devices, and is fairly agnostic when it comes to different brands. The Home, meanwhile, taps into Google’s suite of apps, including Google Play. It will also integrate with Nest appliances, allowing you to, for example, set the temperature to 70 degrees Fahrenheit in specific rooms in your home. HomeBot is all about Apple Music. Its Musicologist works with the subscription service via the cloud, providing access to 40 million tracks, 2 million artists, and your own playlists. You can ask it to play a particular artist or song, or to “play more like this” if you hear something you like, or to tell you “who’s singing” on a particular track. It’s apparently even smart enough to know what the top song was on May 5, 2016.

Google has thus far partnered with Nest, Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT, and Philips. Here, the Home has the edge, because you can get away with being a little less rigorous about how you execute commands. The Home also works with Sony and LG TVs to support Chromecast Audio TV. If you have a Chromecast, you can ask the Home to bring up Netflix on your TV. This setup also lets the speaker show you visual results on your TV — if you want to view a photo or get a better look at your calendar, for example.

Alexa is quite open in terms of smart-home devices, and it’s fairly easy to set them up. You just ask Alexa to discover them, though you’ll still have to link your account.

If you have a ton of HomeKit devices, you’ll be happy to know that HomePod will act as a hub. It’s about time, because as of now, users who want to access them remotely need an Apple TV. It’s important to note that because of Apple’s rigorous standards, its list of compatible devices is small but growing. You won’t find some big names like Nest or Belkin Wemo, at least not yet.

Like Amazon’s Skills, Google also recently opened the Home to developers with a new service called Actions. If you open your app, after some clicking — Devices > Settings > More > Services — you’ll see Kayak, WebMD, NPR One, and a host of services that have made skills for the Home. Although you have to enable skills with Alexa, they default to active with the Home. If you want the Home to hail you an Uber, however, you’ll still have to link your account.

Alexa can carry out a variety of functions, allowing you to play music, adjust the volume, skip tracks, and carry out other actions hands-free. She can also answer questions, set timers and alarms, and make shopping lists. According to Apple, HomePod will boast a modest list of functions at first — it will be able to read you the news, traffic, and weather, for instance, and set reminders. You’ll also be able to text someone with Messages. For those with an iPhone, the speaker will use Siri as its assistant.

The Home makes use of Google Assistant, a no-nonsense helper that seems like the next evolution of personal computer assistants. Google Assistant can, like Alexa, perform a number of personal tasks, from playing music and checking traffic, to scanning your calendar for events. Google Assistant can also answer questions, and this is where it really shines. Google has branded its personal assistant as being “conversational.” Not only can it respond to inquiries and provide the appropriate response, but it can retain that information and respond to follow-up questions.

For example, if you were to ask, “Who is Jessica Chastain?” Google Assistant could provide a basic summary of the actress based on her Wikipedia entry. You could then ask, “What’s her most recent movie?” and Google will theoretically provide that information. In reality, though, it just tells you some recent movies that she’s not in, such as Kong: Skull Island and Beauty and the Beast. However, when you ask, “Who wrote The Giving Tree?” Home answers with “Shel Silverstein.” Follow up with, “When was it written?” and the Home will say “1964.” Alexa can answer your first question, but gives up when you ask for the year, even if you repeat the book’s name. Since we don’t have access to HomePod just yet, we ran Siri through a similar set of questioning. It brought up Chastain’s Wikipedia page, then a list of recent movies not starring her. When we asked about The Giving Tree, Siri gave the correct answer. When asked, “When was it written,” the response was “1964.”

As of now, Amazon’s Echo has far more skills. And while many, such as its ability to relay bacon facts and pickup lines, aren’t super-useful, the smart speaker does have the jump on Google. Still, by opening up the Home to third-party developers, its number of capabilities is already on the rise.

Winner (for now): Amazon Echo for smart-home control and skills, Google Home for question answering.