Digital Trends
Smart Home

Amazon fights back, drops the pre-Prime Day Echo Dot price to $25 with bundles

Bruce Brown
By

In near-immediate response to Google and Walmart’s aggressively priced Pre-Prime Day smart home deals, Amazon cut the price of its best-selling Alexa-compatible smart speaker. Amazon discounted the Echo Dot by 50% to $25. Amazon also extended the new low price for the Dot to several bundles, sending competitors a bright “Game on” message about Prime Day 2019 smart home device prices.

We’re staying on top of smart home device prices leading up to Prime Day, extended this year for 48 hours. Amazon started the annual sale exclusively for its Amazon Prime members, but more online retailers pile on each year. We’ll continue to monitor the deals from Amazon, Walmart, and others.

The good news in all the price point jockeying is you can buy smart home devices for some of the best prices we’ve seen since Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018. So if you’re in the market for one or more Echo Dots or Google Home Minis, whether you’re buying your first smart speaker or adding on to your existing smart home configuration, you can take advantage of very low prices. These four Echo Dot deals can help you save as much as $50.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)— $25 off

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
The third generation Amazon Echo Dot is by far the best-selling smart speaker ever, for Amazon or any other smart home device manufacturer. Improved over the previous version with a fabric design and an improved speaker for better music quality, the Dot uses far-field voice recognition to answer questions, play your favorite music, set timers, and alarms, and control your smart home. With more than 100,000 Amazon-certified Alexa Skills, you can use voice commands to engage with the Dot and to manage an exceedingly wide range of Alexa compatible devices, which currently number more than 60,000.

Normally priced at $50, the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is only $25 during this pre-Prime Day sale. This sale will last until Prime Day, we hope, but during Black Friday Amazon sold out after selling millions of Dots, so don’t hesitate if you want to take advantage of this great price.

Buy Now

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Amazon Smart Plug — $35 off

amazon fights back drops pre prime day echo dot price to 25 with bundles and smart plug 1
The first Echo Dot bundle that takes advantage of the lowered price for the smart speaker includes an Amazon Smart Plug. After you connect the Smart Plug with your Wi-Fi network, you can configure it with Alexa to add voice control to anything you plug into the Smart Plug. You can assign a name to the plug and then say, “Alexa, turn on the office light” or even configured one or more plugs in a group to control multiple plugs and devices with one voice command.

Normally priced $75 purchased separately, the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundled with an Amazon Smart Plug is $40 during this sale. If you want to use Alexa voice control to lights, fans, or small appliances that aren’t already Alexa compatible, this deal gives you the enabling power connection and a smart speaker to control it.

Buy Now

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Sengled Smart Lighting Kit— $25 off

amazon fights back drops pre prime day echo dot price to 25 with bundles and sengled 2 bulb light kit 1
Bundled with an Echo Dot, the Element Classic by Sengled Starter Kit includes two white light bulbs and a control hub, this deal lets you use Alexa to turn the lights on an off, adjust their brightness and more.

Regularly $90 if purchased separately, the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundled with the Sengled Starter Kit is discounted to $45 for this pre-Prime Day sale. Adding voice control to room lights is a convenience you wish you had earlier once you’ve it up. If you want to experience smart lighting, this is a great chance at a very low price.

Buy Now

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Philips Away Lighting Kit— $50 off

amazon fights back drops pre prime day echo dot price to 25 with bundles and philips away light kit 1
When you use the Philips Hue Away Lighting Kit with an Echo Dot, you can enable the Alexa Guard Skill to manage the Philips bulbs to give the appearance that someone is home. The Philips Kit includes two white LED bulbs and a hub that can manage up to 50 Philips Hue lights.

Normally $115 when purchased separately, the  Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Philips Hue Away Lighting Kit bundle is only $65 during this sale. If you want to manage home lights for everyday convenience and as an integral component of your home security system, take advantage of this very low price.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Google Home deals and price predictions for July 15
ebay paypal adyen hq
Deals

If Amazon crashes again on Prime Day, eBay has your back

Remember how Amazon's site crashed at the start of Prime Day last year? Well, in a tongue-in-cheek marketing stunt, eBay says it'll add a slew of extra bargains to its own sale if another outage occurs on Prime Day on July 15.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon products fathers day sale cloud cam 3 pack
Deals

Amazon cuts sweet deals on smart home devices in advance of Prime Day

Now that we know Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs through July 16, we've begun our search for teaser deals leading up to the event. Amazon uses its smart home device brands to build excitement for Prime Day.
Posted By Bruce Brown
gatebox line clova ai news and
Mobile

New A.I. and voice synthesis makes Gatebox your cutest, cleverest digital pal

The concept of living at home with a friendly, intelligent digital character is almost a reality, due to a partnership between Line, the popular messaging app, and Gatebox, a cult Japanese artificial intelligence company.
Posted By Andy Boxall
amazon slashes the price of eufy boostiq 11s robot vacuum in pre prime day sale robovac 2
Smart Home

Amazon drops price of the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S ahead of Prime Day

As predicted, Amazon has begun to feed Prime Day 2019 fever with exciting deals leading up to the July 15 and 16 monster sales event. Today's 24-hour sale of the highly-rated Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is a price drop we can't resist.
Posted By Bruce Brown
reconditioned lg portable air conditioner walmart deal ac featured
Deals

Walmart takes $90 off this reconditioned LG portable air conditioner

Traditional ACs are often expensive and inflexible, leading many shoppers to opt for portable air conditioners. Walmart is offering reconditioned LG 8,000 portable ACs for just $209 each.
Posted By William Hank
amazon drops prices on arlo pro 2 outside security camera kits 3 kit 1
Smart Home

These are the best security camera systems to guard your small business

Security cameras can help small businesses but not all systems are created equally though, and each has its benefits and its drawbacks. We’ve rounded up the best security cameras for small businesses in 2019.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Amazon Echo Show 5
Smart Home

Prepare for Prime Day with our price predictions for Echo, other Amazon devices

The better-prepared you are when Amazon Prime Day 2019 kicks off on July 15, the more likely you'll be ready for the best deals. With literally millions of products marked down for Prime Day, lack of preparation could be costly.
Posted By Bruce Brown
kitchenaid coffee maker walmart deal 12 cup glass carafe kcm111ob
Deals

This KitchenAid coffee maker gets a sweet 28% price cut from Walmart

Looking for a no-frills drip coffee maker that will save you time and energy in the morning? Check out the KitchenAid 12-Cup Glass Carafe Coffee Maker. Normally $90, Walmart has cut its price down to $64.
Posted By Erica Katherina
small home appliance deals kitchenaid classic mixer
Deals

Pre-Amazon Prime Day deals: KitchenAid Stand Mixers up to $131 off

If you love to bake, you need to invest in a durable stand mixer. It has to be sturdy and multifunctional. They are pricey pieces of kitchen equipment, but Amazon has hacked the prices on two KitchenAid stand mixers.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Bose QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling headphones ($250)
Smart Home

Snoring partner? These earbuds can help you get a good night's sleep

Looking for earbuds and headphones you can use when falling asleep? These are the best earbuds for sleeping, with models designed to be comfortable in multiple positions and to offer features specifically made for sleepers!
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
google home mini vs amazon echo dot 2018 3rd gen review xxl
Smart Home

Google Home Mini vs. Amazon Echo Dot: Which smart speaker should run your home?

We put the two most popular smart home speakers -- the Google Home Mini and the 3rd-generation Amazon Echo Dot -- together and tested them on appearance, audio, and abilities. So which should you buy? Find out how they did in our showdown.
Posted By Terry Walsh
walmart bundles google nest hub and smart light starter kit
Smart Home

Reap huge savings with Google Nest Pre-Prime Day deals at Walmart starting now

Google and Walmart made a pre-emptive strike against Amazon in the Prime Day 2019 smart home price wars by announcing Pre-Prime Day deals early. You can enjoy significant price breaks on Google Nest smart home devices through July 17.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Wyze Sense Starter Kit review
Product Review

The Wyze Sense Starter Kit proves smart home sensors don’t need to be an eyesore

We were expecting the Wyze Sense Starter Kit to be cheap, but not innovative. It includes tiny security sensors and a USB-connected network bridge that slots into the back of a Wyze Cam. This is a no-brainer accessory for Wyze Cam fans.
Posted By Terry Walsh
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen