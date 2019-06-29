Share

In near-immediate response to Google and Walmart’s aggressively priced Pre-Prime Day smart home deals, Amazon cut the price of its best-selling Alexa-compatible smart speaker. Amazon discounted the Echo Dot by 50% to $25. Amazon also extended the new low price for the Dot to several bundles, sending competitors a bright “Game on” message about Prime Day 2019 smart home device prices.

We’re staying on top of smart home device prices leading up to Prime Day, extended this year for 48 hours. Amazon started the annual sale exclusively for its Amazon Prime members, but more online retailers pile on each year. We’ll continue to monitor the deals from Amazon, Walmart, and others.

The good news in all the price point jockeying is you can buy smart home devices for some of the best prices we’ve seen since Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018. So if you’re in the market for one or more Echo Dots or Google Home Minis, whether you’re buying your first smart speaker or adding on to your existing smart home configuration, you can take advantage of very low prices. These four Echo Dot deals can help you save as much as $50.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — $25 off



The third generation Amazon Echo Dot is by far the best-selling smart speaker ever, for Amazon or any other smart home device manufacturer. Improved over the previous version with a fabric design and an improved speaker for better music quality, the Dot uses far-field voice recognition to answer questions, play your favorite music, set timers, and alarms, and control your smart home. With more than 100,000 Amazon-certified Alexa Skills, you can use voice commands to engage with the Dot and to manage an exceedingly wide range of Alexa compatible devices, which currently number more than 60,000.

Normally priced at $50, the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is only $25 during this pre-Prime Day sale. This sale will last until Prime Day, we hope, but during Black Friday Amazon sold out after selling millions of Dots, so don’t hesitate if you want to take advantage of this great price.

Buy Now

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Amazon Smart Plug — $35 off



The first Echo Dot bundle that takes advantage of the lowered price for the smart speaker includes an Amazon Smart Plug. After you connect the Smart Plug with your Wi-Fi network, you can configure it with Alexa to add voice control to anything you plug into the Smart Plug. You can assign a name to the plug and then say, “Alexa, turn on the office light” or even configured one or more plugs in a group to control multiple plugs and devices with one voice command.

Normally priced $75 purchased separately, the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundled with an Amazon Smart Plug is $40 during this sale. If you want to use Alexa voice control to lights, fans, or small appliances that aren’t already Alexa compatible, this deal gives you the enabling power connection and a smart speaker to control it.

Buy Now

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Sengled Smart Lighting Kit — $25 off



Bundled with an Echo Dot, the Element Classic by Sengled Starter Kit includes two white light bulbs and a control hub, this deal lets you use Alexa to turn the lights on an off, adjust their brightness and more.

Regularly $90 if purchased separately, the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundled with the Sengled Starter Kit is discounted to $45 for this pre-Prime Day sale. Adding voice control to room lights is a convenience you wish you had earlier once you’ve it up. If you want to experience smart lighting, this is a great chance at a very low price.

Buy Now

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Philips Away Lighting Kit — $50 off



When you use the Philips Hue Away Lighting Kit with an Echo Dot, you can enable the Alexa Guard Skill to manage the Philips bulbs to give the appearance that someone is home. The Philips Kit includes two white LED bulbs and a hub that can manage up to 50 Philips Hue lights.

Normally $115 when purchased separately, the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Philips Hue Away Lighting Kit bundle is only $65 during this sale. If you want to manage home lights for everyday convenience and as an integral component of your home security system, take advantage of this very low price.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.