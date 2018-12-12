Digital Trends
Smart Home

Amazon shows off compact cashier-free store that could show up at airports

Trevor Mogg
By
amazon go tests compact design ahead of possible expansion to new venues
Amazon

The smallest Amazon Go store to date has opened in downtown Seattle, Washington.

The new retail site covers just 450 square feet of floorspace, making it a quarter the size of the first Amazon Go store that opened in the same city in January, 2018.

The compact cashier-free store is on the sixth floor of the Macy’s building, where Amazon has office space. For now, Amazon’s newest and smallest Go store is merely a test site and can only be used by Amazon employees and their guests, according to the Seattle Times.

Amazon Go lets you simply grab your items and leave without having to waste any time at a checkout. The store uses an array of sensors, cameras, and artificial intelligence technology to track each customer as they shop, with purchases automatically charged to their Amazon account when they leave.

Besides the new compact store, Amazon Go currently operates seven sites across the U.S., with its first overseas location expected to open soon in London, U.K.

The arrival of the smaller format follows recent reports that the company is considering opening Amazon Go stores inside airport terminals, which could prove popular with time-pressed travelers rushing to catch a flight. Compact Amazon Go stores could also be set up inside places such as train stations, office buildings, and college campuses.

Amazon is also thought to be looking at taking its Go format to locations much larger than its current sites, which have floorspace of around several thousand square feet. Larger Amazon Go stores would be able to stock a much wider range of items beyond the current snacks, drinks, and other basics offered by its current locations. It could also hint at a much bigger ambition to incorporate its checkout-free technology into its Whole Foods stores, though that’s likely to be a ways off, if it happens at all.

Amazon certainly seems to be considering a range of possibilities for expanding Amazon Go beyond the current format, no doubt mindful of competitors’ growing interest in the technology.

With Amazon Go at the current time only operating in three cities — Seattle, Chicago, and San Francisco — there are plenty of people yet to experience the joy of walking into a store, taking what you like, and walking right out again (legally!). Digital Trends made a shopping trip to the very first Amazon Go right after it opened in Seattle at the start of the year.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10: Here's everything we know
Brava oven review
Product Review

The Brava Oven takes all the thinking out of cooking

Using bulbs to cook food at different light frequencies, the Brava Oven lets even the clueless cook a tasty meal. But your own smart chef doesn’t come cheap.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
braun electric razor epilator deals series 7
Deals

Save big on these Braun electric razors and women’s epilators

Amazon and Walmart are currently offering limited-time deals for Braun electric razors and women's epilators. If you plan to make your way through all the festive parties this year with fresh smooth these tools will help.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
best air fryer deals from walmart and amazon beauty
Deals

The best air fryer deals you can still snag before Christmas

Christmas is closing in on us fast, but you still have a little bit of time left for last-minute kitchen gifts. We've searched the depths of Amazon and Walmart to bring you the best air fryer deals going on right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
August Smart Lock Third Generation review door ajar
Deals

Best deals on smart locks so you’ll never have to worry about unlocked doors

Is your front door locked? We found the best deals on smart home door locks that take the worry out of wondering if your home is secure. You can lock or unlock your doors remotely and some models let you control locks with voice commands.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon kitchen deals december 11 2018 chefsteps joule sous vide 1100 watts
Deals

These Amazon kitchen deals are perfect for Christmas gifts and healthy eating

Today is day 10 of Amazon’s “12 Days of Deals,” and it’s all about kitchen. From blenders to Instant Pots to KitchenAid mixers and more, practical yet highly coveted small appliances are available for up to 50 percent off.
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
ring alarm vs nest secure review 1415 1 720x720
Smart Home

Ring Alarm vs. Nest Secure: Which one is right for you?

Thanks to the advance of technology, it's become really easy nowadays to secure your home and protect it from thieves, intruders, and unwanted guests. Which one of these two top contenders is right for you?
Posted By Gia Liu
instant pot smart wifi review feat
Smart Home

Dear Instant Pot Smart: I love you. Thank you for changing my life

After taking the Instant Pot Smart WiFi Programmable Pressure Cooker for a spin, one long-time product reviewer finds much to love about the device she long coveted, despite that it’s not really that smart.
Posted By Joni Blecher
apple homepod grovemade stand silver aluminum 720x463 0de5b7a9 8356 4162 9218 d367f2a107d9
Smart Home

The Apple HomePod gets a whole lot cheaper today at Target

Apple's HomePod hasn't been the most popular smart speaker on the market but for users who are all in on Apple's heavily policed ecosystem of devices, this smart speaker is on serious sale at Target this week.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Best Products 2018
Cars

Best Products of 2018

Our reception desk has so many brown boxes stacked up, it looks like a loading dock. We’re on a first-name basis with the UPS guy. We get new dishwashers more frequently than most people get new shoes. What we’re trying to say is: We…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
personalized nutrition startup habit meal shot 1
Smart Home

Uber Eats is testing a system for cheaper meal delivery

You know how Uber Pool offers cheaper trips if riders share a car? Well, Uber Eats is currently testing the same idea for meal delivery, and it could mean cheaper orders for customers.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
DeLonghi BC0430 review
Deals

Brew, drip, or press a fresh cup of joe with today’s best deals on coffee makers

To kick off the day with a fresh cup or upgrade your home coffee machine to accommodate the preferences of dinner guests, check these hot deals for drip coffee makers, espresso machines, and single-serving devices on Walmart and Amazon.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Ring Video Doorbell Pro review
Smart Home

People are stealing Ring doorbells (and it’s no knock-knock joke)

Ring Video Doorbell thefts in a Denver neighborhood raise questions about how much security the smart home devices actually provide. One homeowner and the police have a video of the theft. Here's what to do if your Ring device is stolen.
Posted By Bruce Brown
alexa omron bp skill
Smart Home

Alexa’s latest skill helps patients manage high blood pressure

People who need some help managing their high blood pressure are getting some help via a new Alexa skill developed in partnership with Omron Healthcare that will work directly with the manufacturer's monitors.
Posted By Clayton Moore
best keurig k575
Smart Home

Need a hot cup of coffee right now? These are the best Keurig machines

Keurig machines simplify the process of making that important morning cup of coffee, but picking the right model for you can be difficult. Here's a detailed breakdown of the best machines in Keurig's current lineup.
Posted By Gia Liu