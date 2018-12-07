Share

Instant Pot may not have invented the pressure cooker, but right now the brand owns the market. The easy-to-operate, multi-function, programmable counter-top cookers save busy consumers time, money, and hassle. That uncomplicated feature trifecta is reason enough to sell in massive quantities, but there is still more.

Instant Pots’ wide model range, augmented by waves of cookbooks and third-party accessories, continues to drive the buzz for the multifunction cooker. Unlike single-purpose kitchen devices such as slow cookers and sous vide cookers, as nice as they are, Instant Pots can be programmed for many different cooking tasks, including slow cooking and, with one of the models on sale below, sous vide, although that model excludes pressure cooking from its function list.

Instant Pots come in different sizes with a varying selection of cooking functions, depending on the model. Amazon has five Instant Pot models on sale with discounts from $30 to $60. Whether you’re considering buying your own Instant Pot or getting one (or more) for people on your holiday gift list, now could be the right time to buy.

Instant Pot Duo 60: $70, discounted $30



The most basic of the models on sale, and also the best-selling model, the Instant Pot Duo 60 has a six-quart food-grade, stainless-steel inner cooking pot. The Duo is a 7-in-1 model. Depending on what you’re preparing, the Duo can function as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté appliance, yogurt maker, or warmer. Select one of 14 smart programs to prepare your dish by pushing a button. Usually $100, the Duo 60 is on sale for $70. Amazon has it in stock and will ship it free for delivery in four days.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 60: $90, discounted $40



The Instant Pot Duo Plus 60 adds two more functions to the Duo 60’s list. In addition to acting as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté appliance, yogurt maker, and warmer, the six-quart capacity Duo Plus 60 is also an egg cooker and a sterilizer.

Save $40 on the Instant Pot Duo Plus 60 during Amazon’s sale. Regularly priced $130, the sale price is $90. In stock and ready to go, the Duo Plus 60 is available for free one-day shipping for Amazon Prime members.



Make cooking even easier with the Instant Pot Smart WiFi by programming it with your smartphone or computer. This six-quart Instant Pot model has eight function modes: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, sauté/searing, steam, and keep warm. There are 13 smart programs for preparing dishes by pressing a button, plus the smartphone app has more than 750 pre-programmed recipes.

Normally priced $150, you can take advantage of the 40 percent discount and buy the Instant Pot Smart Wi-fi for $90 during Amazon’s sale. This model is in stock and available for free two-day shipping.

Instant Pot Aura Pro with Sous Vide: $120, discounted $30



If you’ve been struggling to decide between a multifunction Instant Pot and a sous vide cooker, here’s a potential solution. The Instant Pot Aura Pro with Sous Vide has a large-family eight-quart capacity and can replace 11 kitchen appliances. The Aura Pros cooking modes include sear/sauté, bake, slow cook, steam, stew, sous vide, roast, yogurt, rice, multigrain, and keep warm. One function missing with this model is pressure cooking, so if friends’ stories about the glories of pressure cooking brought you to the Instant Pot world, this model might not be right for you. However, the programmable multifunction Aura Pro with Sous Vide may have just the functional combination you’ve been looking for.

Ordinarily selling for $150, the Instant Pot Aura Pro with Sous Vide is on sale for $120 and available for free two-day shipping for Prime members.

Instant Pot 60 Max, Silver: $150, discounted $50



The final version in Amazon’s Instant Pot sale is the Instant Pot 60 Max. This six-quart pressure cooker has virtually unlimited cooking modes and can even function as a sous vide machine with precise temperature control that stays within 0.5 degrees Celsius in sous vide mode. Capable of higher than normal 15 pounds-per-square-inch pressure cooking, the 60 Max can cook faster than other models and is suitable for home canning. The 60 Max’s unique NutriBoost technology creates a boiling motion to break food down during pressure cooking for added flavor and nutritional value.

Normally $200 but on sale for $150, the Instant Pot 60 Max is discounted 25 percent. Amazon has the 60 Max in stock available for free two-day shipping.

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.