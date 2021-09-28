Amazon’s annual fall showcase has seen its fair share of exciting announcements. One such revelation is the all-new Amazon Echo Show 15, an intuitive smart display that, for the first time, can be wall-mounted, a practical feature we’ve been waiting a long time for.

The 15-inch, Alexa-powered smart display, codenamed Hoya, will be predominately used as a smart home command center, allowing you to integrate and manage your smart lights, surveillance gear, speakers, and more. Similar to Amazon’s existing lineup of Echo Show displays, you’ll also be able to tap into video streaming services, ask Alexa questions, Drop In on other Echo devices, and more.

Amazon’s latest smart display, the Echo Show 15, will sell for $249.

