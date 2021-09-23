Amazon usually holds a major event every fall where the company announces its latest and greatest products, and this year is no different. The event is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m./12 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 28. Unfortunately, while the event is fully virtual, it’s also invite only. Members of the public won’t be able to watch the livestream, but Digital Trends will keep you informed of any major announcement.

Amazon has provided no details on what to expect from the event, but viewers will likely hear news about the latest Amazon products and services. This tracks with previous years. Last year, Amazon announced several new projects including Amazon Luna, updates to its Echo smart speaker lineup, and more.

Although it’s unclear whether Amazon will announce new projects as it has in previous years (like the Echo Loop or the Echo Frames), there’s a good chance we will see updates to the Echo smart speakers, as well as information on the promised Ring Always Home Cam.

Earlier this year, leaked images showed what looked like a Ring dash cam of sorts. There has been no official word on the product, but if it exists, there’s a chance Amazon might provide more details about it at the upcoming event.

Don’t be too heartbroken that you can’t watch the event itself, however. While new announcements are exciting, much of what is talked about only interests industry professionals. Any consumer-facing products will be covered by Digital Trends. Think of it this way: We’ll go through all of the announcements and prune out the boring stuff so you only hear about products that are relevant to you.

There is a lot Amazon can do at this conference. There are gaps in the Echo lineup that could be filled, while many existing Echo products are due for an update (like the Flex.) The company also has a lot of services that people are anxiously waiting for more details about, like Amazon Luna, the company’s answer to Google Stadia. Stay tuned to find out more information after the event next week.

