Amazon Prime members locked out of their accounts by the thousands

My Amazon account has been closed for a week now. What is wrong with Amazon? Looking on the internet, I'm not the only one who has this issue. @amazon if this is an April Fools joke, just know that April Fools is over by now #AmazonClosed — Nathan Cho (@boldintrepid) April 5, 2018

Thousands of Amazon Prime users say they’ve been shut out of their accounts over the past week with no reason or explanation as to why.

According to Business Insider, Angry customers have taken to social media to complain that they are not only unable to access their accounts, but that when they contacted Amazon about it, no valid reason for the shutout was given. The problem could be growing, too: A private Facebook group created last Friday called “Can we get our accounts back, please” has almost 3,000 members (although a few posts on the site have admitted to violating Amazon’s policies, according to Business Insider). Another private group, called “Class action against Amazon” created a week ago now has more than 700 members.

An Amazon spokesperson gave the same statement on the issue to both Business Insider and Ars Technica:

“Customer trust is one of Amazon’s top priorities. To protect that trust, we take a number of actions, including closing accounts that have violated our policies. If a customer has a question about their account, we recommend they contact customer service so we can investigate and take appropriate action.”

Almost all of the people affected have reported the same thing: that they’ve attempted to log into their accounts, only to get an error message with a note saying that the email address associated with their account doesn’t exist. Several users have reported spending hours on the phone with Amazon attempting to sort it out without any luck.

The hashtag #amazonclosed has generated dozens of comments from customers who say they’ve received no clear answers as to why they’ve been locked out of their accounts. Several have said that they have contacted Amazon, only to be told to fill out forms to apply for reinstatement. Others said they were told they’d be contacted but no one at Amazon followed up.

Those with Amazon Prime accounts often have Kindle books, movies, and music stored in the cloud, making losing all of it a big pain and a big loss.

“Amazon closed my account after 15 years,” Lee Anderson wrote on Twitter. “Prime member, Kindle books, gift card balance. Need answers.”

Some people on social media wondered whether President Donald Trump’s recent tweets vilifying Amazon over the past week have had anything to do the problems, while others say they have filed complaints against Amazon with the Better Business Bureau.

We have reached out to Amazon to get answers, and will update you if we get more information.