 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon’s 4th of July sale brings a big discount on the Ring Video Doorbell

Albert Bassili
By
Doorbell Plus 3 being rung
Ring

Amazon helped the industry of smart doorbells take off with their Ring Doorbells, and while there are a lot of different options out there, whether you go for Amazon or another brand, the basic model is still great. It’s also a great option if you want something budget-friendly, especially with this 4th of July discount from Amazon, bringing it down to $55 rather than $100, which is nearly 50% off.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell

If you look at our Ring Video Doorbell buying guide, you’ll see a lot of versions of the Ring out there, but this version is the basic version, which is why it’s so cheap. Even so, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is a solid smart doorbell with a 1080p camera that lets you see everything. The included microphones mean you can hear everything as well, and you can talk back if you need to as well, which is always handy if you aren’t at home. Luckily, the Ring Doorbell 2 supports both wired and wireless, which makes setup a lot easier, and you’ll get a few months out of the battery, so you don’t have to swap it out often.

The new Doorbell 2 also comes with new features, such as motion detection and motion zones, which makes life so much easier when you don’t get a notification every time a car or person goes by. It also has a 160-degree field of view, which is massive, although that does come at the cost of a pronounced fish lensing effect that might bother some but isn’t a dealbreaker. You can also pair your Ring with a Ring Protect plan, which is Amazon’s subscription service that allows you to store videos in the cloud, which isn’t necessary but might be useful for some. As for the Chime, well, you get a notification on your phone through the app, and the Ring itself gives a chime, but you can also buy a Ring chime from Amazon, but it’ll run you $35 or $50 for the pro version.

Related

Overall, while the Ring Video Doorbell 2 doesn’t look pretty, it’s a solid smart doorbell and a great option if you don’t want to spend too much money while dipping your toes into smart doorbells. With Amazon’s 4th of July deal, the $55 makes it just that much more affordable, although it’s always worth checking out the other Ring Video Doorbell deals to see if you find something you like better.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Walmart’s 4th of July sale is live — cheap TVs, grills, and more
Digital Trends Best Walmart Prime Day Deals

The Walmart 4th of July sale is looking pretty good right now. It has discounts on seemingly everything you could possibly wish to buy today. That means awesome TV deals as befitting of Walmart, but it also means deep discounts on grills, patio furniture, toys, kitchen appliances, and everything else that could enrich your home. We seriously suggest hitting the button below to see just what the sale is offering. There's so much on there that we can't list it all but we can provide a little guidance with some key highlights. Click the button below to look for yourself but maybe take five minutes to see what we've particularly appreciated.

What to shop for in the Walmart 4th of July sale
TVs are a sweet spot for any Walmart sale and we love the fact you can buy a 75-inch TV for under $500 right now. The as part of the sale. Sure, it's not from one of the best TV brands but how great is it to be able to buy a 75-inch TV for under $500? It's a 4K screen with Roku built-in so all you need to do is plug it in and you can easily access all your favorite streaming services.

Read more
Wired or battery-operated, this Arlo video doorbell is $50 off
Arlo Video Doorbell without light

If you want to protect your home with a video doorbell but you'd like to see alternatives to Ring Video Doorbell deals, then you should check out Best Buy's offer for the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell. From $150, the security device is down to an even more affordable $100. We're not sure if you can get the $50 discount anywhere else, and there's no information on how long it will remain online. Purchase the video doorbell right now so that you can get it for much cheaper than usual, especially if you're thinking about buying more than one.

Why you should buy the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell
The Arlo Essential Video Doorbell is a no-fuss device that lets you decide how you want to install it. You can choose to have it hardwired if you already have an existing wired doorbell, or you can go with a rechargeable battery so you won't have to deal with wires. Once it's installed, you'll just have to connect it to your home's Wi-Fi network to access its features, and it works with Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung's SmartThings to link up with the rest of your smart home setup.

Read more
Best Ring Video Doorbell deals: Protect your porch from $20
Ring Video Doorbell 3

For those who are searching for video doorbell deals, Amazon's Ring offers the widest lineup. If you're interested, there are always price cuts for Ring Video Doorbells, some of which are included in our list of the best video doorbells. We've rounded up some of the best Ring Video Doorbell deals here, but you should be warned that they won't last for a long time. If there's something that catches your eye, you're going to want to take advantage of the offer as soon as possible as it may be gone sooner than you expect.
Today’s best Ring Doorbell deals
Ring Video Doorbell Wired (Refurbished) -- $20, was $65

If you don't mind going for a second-hand product, check out this offer for the refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Wired. You'll be enjoying all of the features that you would get from a brand new device, including a 1080p HD camera, two-way talk, and real-time notifications sent to your smartphone. As a refurbished product, you may notice some small cosmetic imperfections, but it's guaranteed to be fully functional, and it will come with all the accessories and documentation that you would get if buying a brand new Ring Video Doorbell Wired.

Read more