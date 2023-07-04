Amazon helped the industry of smart doorbells take off with their Ring Doorbells, and while there are a lot of different options out there, whether you go for Amazon or another brand, the basic model is still great. It’s also a great option if you want something budget-friendly, especially with this 4th of July discount from Amazon, bringing it down to $55 rather than $100, which is nearly 50% off.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell

If you look at our Ring Video Doorbell buying guide, you’ll see a lot of versions of the Ring out there, but this version is the basic version, which is why it’s so cheap. Even so, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is a solid smart doorbell with a 1080p camera that lets you see everything. The included microphones mean you can hear everything as well, and you can talk back if you need to as well, which is always handy if you aren’t at home. Luckily, the Ring Doorbell 2 supports both wired and wireless, which makes setup a lot easier, and you’ll get a few months out of the battery, so you don’t have to swap it out often.

The new Doorbell 2 also comes with new features, such as motion detection and motion zones, which makes life so much easier when you don’t get a notification every time a car or person goes by. It also has a 160-degree field of view, which is massive, although that does come at the cost of a pronounced fish lensing effect that might bother some but isn’t a dealbreaker. You can also pair your Ring with a Ring Protect plan, which is Amazon’s subscription service that allows you to store videos in the cloud, which isn’t necessary but might be useful for some. As for the Chime, well, you get a notification on your phone through the app, and the Ring itself gives a chime, but you can also buy a Ring chime from Amazon, but it’ll run you $35 or $50 for the pro version.

Overall, while the Ring Video Doorbell 2 doesn’t look pretty, it’s a solid smart doorbell and a great option if you don’t want to spend too much money while dipping your toes into smart doorbells. With Amazon’s 4th of July deal, the $55 makes it just that much more affordable, although it’s always worth checking out the other Ring Video Doorbell deals to see if you find something you like better.

