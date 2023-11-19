Black Friday deal gets you this Ring Video Doorbell for $55

There’s a lot to be said about having a video doorbell, at least as far as convenience goes. There are many options out there to pick from, and it can feel a little bit overwhelming at times, which is why the Ring Video Doorbell gets suggested the most; it’s a very solid option. It also tends to get many great deals, which hasn’t changed as part of the Black Friday deals that have been floating around the last month. You can grab a Ring Video Doorbell from Amazon for just $55, instead of the usual $100, which is just under half off.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell

The Ring Video Doorbell has been out for quite a while now, and it has a lot going for it, even though it’s a bit older at this point. The 1080p image is still pretty good, with a solid field of view, so you don’t feel people are cut out of the frame. It also comes with a motion sensor that will trigger when things pass by, or, if you prefer, you can set it to alert for only certain things, which is an excellent feature to have if you live in a busy neighborhood. That said, this bundle doesn’t come with the indoor chime, so you’ll have to rely on your phone for notifications when the door rings. You can get a Ring Chime if you want, but it .

You’ll also be happy to know that you can set up the Ring Video Doorbell wirelessly, so you don’t have to worry about pulling any wires or cables. That said, the charging port can be a bit difficult to get to and will require you to unmount it, so be sure that it’s fully charged before installing it. It also has some relatively good night vision, so it will be just as useful during the daytime as it will be during the night.

While the Ring Video Doorbell is a bit bulkier and not as fancy as something like the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, it’s a great budget-friendly smart doorbell, especially with the $55 price tag from Amazon. You might also want to check out some different Ring Black Friday deals if you want a whole-home security solution.

