Amazon cuts price in half for bestselling Instant Pot DUO Plus pressure cooker

Bruce Brown
By
Amazon shattered the price of its best-selling Instant Pot DUO Plus Mini pressure cooker, taking almost half off the $100 list price. This one-day deal is for the 3-quart DUO Plus Mini model, the perfect size for 2 or 3 people. The 9-in-1 multi-function DUO Plus Mini cooker has 15 preset cooking programs and an Alexa Skill with more than 300 recipes.

You can save space, time, and money with this deal. Save space on your kitchen counter and in your cupboards with the Instant Pot DUO Plus Mini – you won’t need to buy or find room for a variety of other appliances. The learning curve is also easier when you learn and master one appliance – it’s much easier than keeping track of the guides and manuals for several devices. When you cook with an Instant Pot, you can also save up to 70% of the cooking time. Finally, with this one-day Amazon deal, you can save $45 if you buy before midnight tonight, Pacific time.

Choosing among Instant Pot’s wide variety of multi-use programmable pressure cookers can be confusing, but here’s why the 3-quart DUO Plus model is a best-seller. The DUO Plus series’ nine cooking functions are an upgrade from the 7-in-1 DUO series, adding egg cooking and sterilization modes. The Instant Pot DUO Plus series is also available in 6-quart and 8-quart models. The DUO Plus 6-quart version, currently on sale for $90 is the best size for families of four to six people. The DUO Plus 8-quart version, $140 on sale, is for larger families or groups of more than six people.

This model replaces a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, sauté pan, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. The convenient, newly added sterilizer function can sterilize baby bottles, jars, and utensils. Choosing from the 15 preset programs is easy with one-touch buttons, and you can always change program settings for pressure, temperature, and time.

The Instant Pot DUO Plus Mini 3-quart includes the following accessories: a stainless steel steam rack, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, condensation collector, and a recipe booklet.

Normally priced $100, the Instant Pot DUO Plus Mini is on sale for today only for $55, a whopping 45% discount. If you want an Instant Pot that doesn’t take up too much counter space, and is perfect for a couple, take advantage of this drastic price cut by midnight tonight.

