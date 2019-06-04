Digital Trends
Amazon slashes the price of the guilt-free Ninja Air Fryer for one day only

Bruce Brown
Fried food fans and health-conscious snack seekers both find a lot to love with theguilt-free 4-quart Ninja Air Fryer. Whether you use the Ninja to prepare fried chicken or homemade dehydrated veggie chips and jerky, the air fryer’s generous capacity, one-touch control panel, and dishwasher-safe cleanup make food preparation fast and easy.

We track Amazon’s 24-hour daily deals looking for good buys, and sometimes the sales are exceptional. Today’s deal for the Ninja Air Fryer is a special bargain, a short-term opportunity to save $58 on this Amazon customer-favorite air fryer. This deal runs until midnight Pacific Time, so prompt action pays off.

The Ninja Air Fryer’s 4-quart ceramic-coated basket is the right size for two pounds of crispy French fries. When Analytical Testing Lab compared air-fried hand-cut French Fries made with little or no oil with conventional deep frying, air-frying used up to 75% less oil than deep frying.

You can use the Ninja Air Fryer with four types of cooking: air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating. Select each programmable function with a single touch control panel or manually adjust the cooking time and temperature. The Ninja adjusts from 100 degrees to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, a wide range that lets you choose between gently removing moisture from foods with the dehydrate function or cooking and crisping quickly with full power air-frying convection heat.

The Ninja Air Fryer comes with the 4-quart ceramic-coated basket, a ceramic coated crisper plate, and a stainless steel multi-layer rack to separate foods and increase your dehydrating capacity.

Referring to the Ninja Air Fryer as an Amazon customer favorite is an understatement. In more than 800 customer reviews, the Ninja scored an impressive average of 4.7 stars on a 5-star scale. Customers gave the Ninja Air Fryer the highest ratings, all with 4.8 or more stars, for being giftable, easy to use, easy to clean, producing flavorful food, and for its temperature control.

Normally priced at $130, the 4-quart Ninja Air Fryer is knocked down to just $72 for this one-day sale, a 45% savings of $58. If you are in the market for a moderate-sized air fryer for a gift or yourself, take advantage of this excellent deal before midnight tonight, Pacific Time.

