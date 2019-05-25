Share

Previous Next 1 of 4

Amazon took a hefty price cut on the popular Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 6-quart, 9-in-1 multi-use cooker for this year’s Memorial Day Sale.

You can use the 6-quart DUO Plus 60 as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, sauté, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer.

Buy Now

The 6-quart model is the right size for families of four to six people. There are two other Instant Pot DUO Plus models, the 3-quart DUO Plus 3 for 2-to-3 people and the 8-quart DUO Plus 8 for large families or groups of more than six people. Compared to the compelling $90 sale price for the Duo Plus 60, the DUO Plus 3‘s $87 price and the DUO Plus 8‘s $140 cost aren’t anywhere near the bargain on the mid-sized model best for most families.

One-touch buttons on the Instant Pot DUO Plus 60’s front panel let you select from 15 pre-programmed settings for time and temperature. The smart programs include soup, meat/stew, beans/chili, cake, egg, slow cook, sauté/simmer, rice cook, multigrain, porridge, steam, sterilize, yogurt, keep warm, and pressure cook.

The Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 comes with an 18/18 food quality stainless steel inner pot, sealing ring, steam rack, soup spoon, rice paddle, and life holder. The accessories are all dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

Even if you have zero experience with Instant Pots or pressure cooking, you’ll find all the easy-to-follow recipes and instructions you need with 250 plus online videos, an app with more than 1,000 recipes, and an Amazon Alexa Skill for even more recipes and tips. There are also hundreds of Instant Pot cookbooks, including nearly every ethnic style of cooking and dietary preference. Also, the Facebook Instant Pot Community group has more 1.5 million members, there are more than 800,000 members of the Instant Pot Recipes Only group, and the Instant Pot 101 for Beginners group has more than 400,000 members so that you can find support and answers for any Instant Pot question.

Usually priced $130, Amazon’s Memorial Day Sale 31% discount on the Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 reduces the price to $90. Whether you’re shopping for a gift for Father’s Day, a new grad, or an upcoming wedding or if you want to upgrade your kitchen with this multipurpose time-saving cooker, take this opportunity to buy the best size and the best deal for most families.

Looking for more savings? We’ve found Walmart Memorial Day sales, Best Buy deals, and more.