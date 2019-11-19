Are you ready for the next level in house-cleaning robots? As the novelty of robotic vacuums fades, some newer models mop floors while vacuuming. If a robot floor mop sounds odd, window washing robots are also breaking into the U.S. market. Heading into the Black Friday sales fury, Amazon slashed the prices for two robot vacuum and mop combo units from Roborock, one of the largest robot vac brands.

We’ve monitor robot vacuum technology and prices from major merchants to find the best discounts on these life-changing devices. There’s no way for us to be certain pre-Black Friday deal prices won’t be lower on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but Amazon’s deals these two Roborock vacuum and mop combinations caught our attention. Whether you’re buying Christmas gifts or extra help around the house, these two deals can help you save up to $240. Hurry because this deal will only be available for today only.

Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop — $122 off with discount and coupon



The Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop has a strong 2000Pa suction motor with five cleaning modes for various floor types and for mopping. When you use the mopping function, the Roborock E35 sucks the water right back in as it moves across the floor, simultaneously vacuuming and mopping. Featuring automatic recharge and resume, the E35 drives itself to the docking charger when power gets low and then starts back where it left off when the battery recharges. The Roborock can run for up to 150 minutes per charge. Control the E35 with the Mi Home App or Amazon Alexa.

Normally priced at $350, the Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop is cut to $240 for this sale. Save an additional 5% at checkout when you check a coupon box on the product page. The final price is $228. If you want a powerful combination robotic vacuum cleaner and mop at an attractive price, this is a great opportunity.

Roborock S5 Robotic Vacuum and Mop Cleaner — $240 off



The Roborock S5 Robotic Vacuum and Mop Cleaner starts with all the features of the E35 above and adds advanced navigation and an additional cleaning mode. The Roborock can climb slight obstacles and thresholds and uses a laser range sensor to map each room to create its a map for the most efficient cleaning. You can also use the Roborock Mi Home App to set cleaning zones to prevent it from knocking into pet dishes or areas you prefer to restrict.

Usually $600, the Roborock S5 Robotic Vacuum and Mop Cleaner is just $360 during this sale. If you’re looking for an advanced combination robotic mop and vacuum, this is a chance to buy at an attractive price.

