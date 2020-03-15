Spring is coming fast, which marks the beginning of the home improvement and upgrade season. If you’ve been thinking of upgrading your home electronics, Amazon slashed the prices on Echo smart home and Fire TV devices.

We track smart home devices and systems, especially the Amazon Echo and Google Nest Home products. We found the best discounts on Echo and Fire TV devices from Amazon and put them all in one place. Whether you’re adding to your smart home or just need a little extra help around the house, these five deals can help you save up to $30.

Echo Show 5 — $70 ($20 off)



The Echo Show 5 doesn’t take up a lot of counter or desk space, but the Alexa voice command-compatible Show 5 smart display with its 5.5-inch diagonal screen opens up the visual world for Alexa to share with you. Instead of just telling you the answers to your questions, with the Show 5, Alexa can use images and video as well. In addition, you can use the Show 5 to watch movies, news, and TV shows, make video calls, and display personal images.

Normally priced at $90, the Echo Show 5 is discounted to $70 for this sale. Add images and video to your Amazon Alexa smart home to enrich your interactions.

Echo Show 8 — $100 ($30 off)



The Echo Show 8 has all the features and functionality of the top-rated Show 5, but the Show 8 gives you even more. With its 8-inch diagonal HD display and stereo speakers, the Show 8 is a step up from the Show 5’s abilities to display images and video and play music. Make video calls with a group of people and even watch films and TV shows without needing to get close to the screen. Like the Show 5, you can use the Show 8 to make Alexa requests and to manage an entire network of Alexa-compatible smart home devices such as thermostats, security systems, and room lighting.

Usually $130, the Echo Show 8 is priced at $100 during the Spring electronics home improvment sales. If you’ re looking for a smart display with a screen large enough to watch video and to share with others, this is your best choice.

Echo Auto — $35 ($15 off)



You don’t need to leave Alexa behind when you’re in your car. The Echo Auto pairs with your smartphone via Bluetooth and plays audio through your car’s speaker system. With eight integrated far-field microphones, the Echo Auto hears your voice amidst road-noise, loud AC systems, and even a couple of back seat rows of giggling and chatting kids. If your car’s entertainment system supports Bluetooth, Echo Auto works with mapping and traffic apps and even allows you to make hands-free voice calls.

Regularly priced $50, the Echo Auto is just $35 for this sale. If you have an arduous commute or you’re getting ready for a spring trip, grab this deal to add new levels of entertainment and conenience on the road.

Certified Refurbished Echo Show 5 — $60 ($20 off)



To save even more money on Echo devices, look for Amazon’s certified refurbished units. Amazon technicians inspect the devices such as this Show 5 and check that they work and look like new. Certified refurbed devices from Amazon come with the same warranty as a new device, so you risk nothing but you save money.

Ordinarily $80, Amazon knocked down the price of the Certified Refurbished Echo Show 5 to $60 for this sale. Original manufacturer refurbished electronics are a great way to save, so take this chance to pick up a Show 5 at an excellent sale price.

Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with Echo Dot — $80 ($20 off)



If you have a 4K TV, adding a Fire TV Stick 4K model gives you the ability to stream 4K video content to your set from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other streaming sources. Add a third-generation Echo Dot to effectively double the size of your smart home network, which will allow, for example, the ability to tell Alexa via the Echo Dot in one part of the house to show a live stream from a compatible video doorbell or security camera on your TV via the Fire TV Stick 4K.

Instead of the usual $100 price when purchased separately, Amazon cut the price of the Fire TV Stick 4K bundled with a third-generation Echo Dot to $80. Manage 4K video on your TV and control the rest of your smart home devices and systems at a great price.

