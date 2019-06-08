Share

Amazon slashed prices on its own brand smart home devices in a wide range of categories. From smart outdoor security cameras to Echo smart speakers and displays, Fire TV remotes, and tablets, there are deals in most categories, although not for every product.

We track prices and sales on Amazon and other major retailers every day to let you know about deals and special sales. We found the best discounts on Amazon devices for the smart home and put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying gifts for others, adding to an existing smart home configuration, or looking for products that can enhance your home security and entertainment, these deals can help you save.

Echo Devices

Amazon Echo smart speakers and displays on sale include the latest generation each of the Echo Dot, Echo, Echo Plus, and Echo Show.

Echo Dot (3rd gen) — $20 off



The third-generation Echo Dot is the bestselling Echo smart speaker and the least expensive Alexa-compatible model. The Dot is the device most people buy first. Normally $50, the Echo Dot is on sale for $30.

Echo (2nd gen) — $35 off



The Echo has significantly better music sound quality than the Echo Dot, but otherwise performs all the same functions. Usually $100, the Echo is $65 during this sale.

Echo Plus (2nd gen) — $30 off



For the best sound quality from an Amazon smart speaker, choose the Echo Plus with premium Dolby audio and a built-in hub. The Echo Plus regularly sells for $150, but you can buy it for $120 during this sale.

Echo Show (2nd gen) — $50 off



With the Echo Show’s 10.1-inch smart display you can watch videos, TV shows, and movies, and get visual information in response to questions you ask Alexa. Most Alexa-compatible security cameras can livestream video to the Echo Show. Ordinarily $230, the Echo Show is on sale for $180.

Ring Video Doorbells

Ring’s video doorbells use motion detection to send alerts and capture video when people come to your door. They also allow two-way talk. You can livestream the video on the Ring app or compatible smart home displays.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 — $40 off



Normally $199, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is just $159 during this sale. This model is the least expensive with 1080p full HD video. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 can run on battery power or by attaching to existing wiring.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro — $50 off

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro, usually $249 and $199 for this sale, has advanced motion detection so you can select or ignore specific areas on a daily schedule.

Ring Security Lights and Cameras

Ring’s security cameras with and without lights connect to your smart home system to send alerts when they detect motion. Most models also support 2-way talk.

Ring Floodlight Cam — $50 off



The powerful Ring Floodlight Cam, regular price $249 and on sale for $199, has two LED floodlights with sound and motion detection plus a 1080p full HD video camera for livestream and recorded video.

Ring Stick Up Cam — $30 off



Available in both wired and battery-operated versions, the Ring Stick Up Cam has night vision and two-way talk. The Stick Up Cam normally sells for $180, but the price is $150 for this sale.

Ring Alarm Systems

Ring makes a full line of DIY home security systems, all of which connect to a base station. Ring Alarm systems send alerts to smartphones and work with or without optional professional monitoring service.

Ring Alarm 5-Piece — $30 off



The Ring Alarm 5-piece kit includes a base station, keypad, range extender, one motion sensor, and one contact sensor to protect a window or door. Usually $199, the Ring Alarm 5-Piece kit is on sale for $169.

Ring Alarm 8-Piece — $65 off



The Ring Alarm 8-piece kit includes a base station, keypad, range extender, two motion sensors, and three contact sensors. Normally price $269, the Ring Alarm 8-Piece kit is $204 for this sale.

Ring Alarm 11-Piece – <span id="productTitle" class="a-size-large">Ring Alarm Smoke & CO Kit</span> — $50 off



The Ring Alarm 11-Piece kit includes a base station, keypad, range extender, two motion detectors, five contact sensors, plus smoke and carbon monoxide sensors. Usually $299, the Ring alarm 11-piece kit is on sale for $249.

Ring Alarm 14-Piece — $140 off



The Ring Alarm 14-Piece kit comes with a base station, two keypads, a range extender, two motion detectors, and eight contact sensors. Normally $419, the Ring Alarm 14-piece kit is on sale for $279.

Ring Alarm 15-Piece Enhanced Protection Kit — $55 off



The Ring Alarm 15-Piece Enhanced Protection Kit includes a base station, keypad, range extender, two motion detectors, seven contact sensors, smoke and carbon monoxide sensors, and flood and freeze sensors. Ordinarily $359, the Ring Alarm 15-piece kit is just $304 during this sale.

Ring Alarm 5-Piece + Echo Dot — $80 off



The Ring Alarm 5-piece kit plus Echo Dot includes a base station, keypad, range extender, one motion sensor, and one contact sensor to protect a window or door plus an Echo Dot. Usually $249, the Ring Alarm 5-Piece kit plus Echo Dot is on sale for $169.

Ring Alarm 8-Piece + Echo Dot — $115 off



The Ring Alarm 8-piece kit plus Echo Dot includes a base station, keypad, range extender, two motion sensors, three contact sensors, and an Echo Dot. Normally price $319, the Ring Alarm 8-Piece kit plus Echo Dot is $204 for this sale.

Ring Alarm 11-Piece + Echo Dot — $50 off



The Ring Alarm 11-Piece kit plus Echo Dot includes a base station, keypad, range extender, two motion detectors, five contact sensors, plus smoke and carbon monoxide sensors and an Echo Dot. Usually $300 if purchased separately, the Ring alarm 11-piece kit is on sale for $249.

Ring Alarm 14-Piece + Echo Dot — $190 off



The Ring Alarm 14-Piece kit plus Echo Dot comes with a base station, two keypads, a range extender, two motion detectors, eight contact sensors, and an Echo Dot. Normally $469, the Ring Alarm 14-piece kit and Echo Dot is on sale for $279.

Ring Alarm 15-Piece + Echo Dot — $55 off

The Ring Alarm 15-Piece Enhanced Protection Kit plus Echo Dot includes a base station, keypad, range extender, two motion detectors, seven contact sensors, smoke and carbon monoxide sensors, flood and freeze detectors, and an Echo Dot. Ordinarily $359, the Ring Alarm 15-piece kit with an Echo Dot is just $304 during this sale.

Fire TV Devices

Amazon’s Fire TV devices all use smart tech to enhance home entertainment.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote — $10 off



You can use voice command to find and select channels and adjust the volume with the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote. Normally $40, the Fire TV Stick is $30 for this sale.

Fire TV Stick 4K — $10 off off



If you have 4K television equipment, choose the Fire TV Stick 4K. On sale for $40, the Fire TV Stick 4K usually costs $50.

Fire TV Recast 500 GB — $40 off



The Fire TV Recast 500 GB version has two tuners and can record two over-the-air (OTA) shows at once, storing up to 75 hours of HD programming. Usually $230, the 500 GB Recast is $190 during this sale.

Fire TV Recast 1TB — $30 off



The Fire TV Recast 1 TB version has four tuners so it can record four OTA shows at one time. This model has twice the storage capacity of the 500 GB model. Usually $280, the 1 TB Fire TV Recast is price $250 during this sale.

Fire Tablets

Amazon’s Fire tablets pack loads of features and functions into the tablet format. Both HD models work with Alexa hands-free.

Fire HD 8 Tablet — $20 off



The covenient-sized Fire HD 8 Tablet supports Dolby Atmos with dual stereo speakers and runs for up to 10 hours on a battery charge. The Fire HD 8 Tablet usually sells for $80 but is reduced to $60 for this sale.

Fire HD 10 Tablet — $30 off



With its larger and higher resolution display, faster processor and larger standard storage capacity, the Fire HD 10 is Amazon’s powerhouse Fire Tablet model. The Fire HD 10 Tablet generally sells for $150, but is $120 during this sale.

