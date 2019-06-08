Digital Trends
Amazon slashes prices on full range of Echo, Ring, Fire TV, and Blink devices

Bruce Brown
Amazon slashed prices on its own brand smart home devices in a wide range of categories. From smart outdoor security cameras to Echo smart speakers and displays, Fire TV remotes, and tablets, there are deals in most categories, although not for every product.

We track prices and sales on Amazon and other major retailers every day to let you know about deals and special sales. We found the best discounts on Amazon devices for the smart home and put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying gifts for others, adding to an existing smart home configuration, or looking for products that can enhance your home security and entertainment, these deals can help you save.

Echo Devices

Amazon Echo smart speakers and displays on sale include the latest generation each of the Echo Dot, Echo, Echo Plus, and Echo Show.

Echo Dot (3rd gen) — $20 off

amazon easter deals echo dot ring videodoorbells fire tablets 3rd gen 750x500
The third-generation Echo Dot is the bestselling Echo smart speaker and the least expensive Alexa-compatible model. The Dot is the device most people buy first. Normally $50, the Echo Dot is on sale for $30.

Buy Now

Echo (2nd gen) — $35 off

amazon echo plus 2nd gen
The Echo has significantly better music sound quality than the Echo Dot, but otherwise performs all the same functions. Usually $100, the Echo is $65 during this sale.

Buy Now

Echo Plus (2nd gen) — $30 off

all amazon alexa announcements ces 2019 new echo plus
For the best sound quality from an Amazon smart speaker, choose the Echo Plus with premium Dolby audio and a built-in hub. The Echo Plus regularly sells for $150, but you can buy it for $120 during this sale.

Buy Now

Echo Show (2nd gen) — $50 off

Amazon Echo Show 2 Review
With the Echo Show’s 10.1-inch smart display you can watch videos, TV shows, and movies, and get visual information in response to questions you ask Alexa. Most Alexa-compatible security cameras can livestream video to the Echo Show. Ordinarily $230, the Echo Show is on sale for $180.

Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbells

Ring’s video doorbells use motion detection to send alerts and capture video when people come to your door. They also allow two-way talk. You can livestream the video on the Ring app or compatible smart home displays.

Ring Video Doorbell 2— $40 off

amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day ring video doorbell 2 with echo dot
Normally $199, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is just $159 during this sale. This model is the least expensive with 1080p full HD video. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 can run on battery power or by attaching to existing wiring.

Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell Pro — $50 off

best video doorbells ring doorbell pro review 4 800x534 c
Ring Video Doorbell Pro

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro, usually $249 and $199 for this sale, has advanced motion detection so you can select or ignore specific areas on a daily schedule.

Buy Now

Ring Security Lights and Cameras

Ring’s security cameras with and without lights connect to your smart home system to send alerts when they detect motion. Most models also support 2-way talk.

Ring Floodlight Cam — $50 off

amazon easter deals echo dot ring videodoorbells fire tablets floodlight camera motion activated hd security cam two way talk
The powerful Ring Floodlight Cam, regular price $249 and on sale for $199, has two LED floodlights with sound and motion detection plus a 1080p full HD video camera for livestream and recorded video.

Buy Now

Ring Stick Up Cam — $30 off

amazon deals ring video doorbells security cameras with echo dot stick up cam battery hd camera
Available in both wired and battery-operated versions, the Ring Stick Up Cam has night vision and two-way talk. The Stick Up Cam normally sells for $180, but the price is $150 for this sale.

Buy Now

Ring Alarm Systems

Ring makes a full line of DIY home security systems, all of which connect to a base station. Ring Alarm systems send alerts to smartphones and work with or without optional professional monitoring service.

Ring Alarm 5-Piece — $30 off

amazon slashes prices on echo ring fire tv and blink devices alarm 5 piece kit
The Ring Alarm 5-piece kit includes a base station, keypad, range extender, one motion sensor, and one contact sensor to protect a window or door. Usually $199, the Ring Alarm 5-Piece kit is on sale for $169.

Buy Now

Ring Alarm 8-Piece — $65 off

amazon slashes prices on echo ring fire tv and blink devices alarm 8 piece kit
The Ring Alarm 8-piece kit includes a base station, keypad, range extender, two motion sensors, and three contact sensors. Normally price $269, the Ring Alarm 8-Piece kit is $204 for this sale.

Buy Now

Ring Alarm 11-Piece – <span id="productTitle" class="a-size-large">Ring Alarm Smoke & CO Kit</span> — $50 off

amazon slashes prices on echo ring fire tv and blink devices alarm 11 piece kit with smoke co
The Ring Alarm 11-Piece kit includes a base station, keypad, range extender, two motion detectors, five contact sensors, plus smoke and carbon monoxide sensors. Usually $299, the Ring alarm 11-piece kit is on sale for $249.

Buy Now

Ring Alarm 14-Piece — $140 off

amazon slashes prices on echo ring fire tv and blink devices alarm 14 piece kit
The Ring Alarm 14-Piece kit comes with a base station, two keypads, a range extender, two motion detectors, and eight contact sensors. Normally $419, the Ring Alarm 14-piece kit is on sale for $279.

Buy Now

Ring Alarm 15-Piece Enhanced Protection Kit — $55 off

amazon slashes prices on echo ring fire tv and blink devices alarm 15 piece enhanced kit
The Ring Alarm 15-Piece Enhanced Protection Kit includes a base station, keypad, range extender, two motion detectors, seven contact sensors, smoke and carbon monoxide sensors, and flood and freeze sensors. Ordinarily $359, the Ring Alarm 15-piece kit is just $304 during this sale.

Buy Now

Ring Alarm 5-Piece + Echo Dot — $80 off

amazon slashes prices on echo ring fire tv and blink devices alarm 5 piece kit with dot
The Ring Alarm 5-piece kit plus Echo Dot includes a base station, keypad, range extender, one motion sensor, and one contact sensor to protect a window or door plus an Echo Dot. Usually $249, the Ring Alarm 5-Piece kit plus Echo Dot is on sale for $169.

Buy Now

Ring Alarm 8-Piece + Echo Dot — $115 off

amazon slashes prices on echo ring fire tv and blink devices alarm 8 piece with dot
The Ring Alarm 8-piece kit plus Echo Dot includes a base station, keypad, range extender, two motion sensors, three contact sensors, and an Echo Dot. Normally price $319, the Ring Alarm 8-Piece kit plus Echo Dot  is $204 for this sale.

Buy Now

Ring Alarm 11-Piece + Echo Dot— $50 off

amazon slashes prices on echo ring fire tv and blink devices alarm 11 piece with smoke co kit dot
The Ring Alarm 11-Piece kit plus Echo Dot includes a base station, keypad, range extender, two motion detectors, five contact sensors, plus smoke and carbon monoxide sensors and an Echo Dot. Usually $300 if purchased separately, the Ring alarm 11-piece kit is on sale for $249.

Buy Now

Ring Alarm 14-Piece + Echo Dot — $190 off

amazon slashes prices on echo ring fire tv and blink devices alarm 14 piece with dot
The Ring Alarm 14-Piece kit plus Echo Dot comes with a base station, two keypads, a range extender, two motion detectors, eight contact sensors, and an Echo Dot. Normally $469, the Ring Alarm 14-piece kit and Echo Dot is on sale for $279.

Buy Now

Ring Alarm 15-Piece + Echo Dot — $55 off

amazon slashes prices on echo ring fire tv and blink devices alarm 15 piece enhanced kit with dot

The Ring Alarm 15-Piece Enhanced Protection Kit plus Echo Dot includes a base station, keypad, range extender, two motion detectors, seven contact sensors, smoke and carbon monoxide sensors, flood and freeze detectors, and an Echo Dot. Ordinarily $359, the Ring Alarm 15-piece kit with an Echo Dot is just $304 during this sale.

Buy Now

Fire TV Devices

Amazon’s Fire TV devices all use smart tech to enhance home entertainment.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote — $10 off

Alexa
You can use voice command to find and select channels and adjust the volume with the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote. Normally $40, the Fire TV Stick is $30 for this sale.

Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K — $10 off off

amazon fire tv stick 4k new alexa voice remote 1
If you have 4K television equipment, choose the Fire TV Stick 4K. On sale for $40, the Fire TV Stick 4K usually costs $50.

Buy Now

Fire TV Recast 500 GB — $40 off

amazon echo second generation deal fire tv recast over the air dvr 500 gb 75 hours
The Fire TV Recast 500 GB version has two tuners and can record two over-the-air (OTA) shows at once, storing up to 75 hours of HD programming. Usually $230, the 500 GB Recast is $190 during this sale.

Buy Now

Fire TV Recast 1TB— $30 off

amazon echo second generation deal fire tv recast over the air dvr 500 gb 75 hours
The Fire TV Recast 1 TB version has four tuners so it can record four OTA shows at one time. This model has twice the storage capacity of the 500 GB model. Usually $280, the 1 TB Fire TV Recast is price $250 during this sale.

Buy Now

Fire Tablets

Amazon’s Fire tablets pack loads of features and functions into the tablet format. Both HD models work with Alexa hands-free.

Fire HD 8 Tablet — $20 off

Amazon Fire HD 8 newsstand
The covenient-sized Fire HD 8 Tablet supports Dolby Atmos with dual stereo speakers and runs for up to 10 hours on a battery charge. The Fire HD 8 Tablet usually sells for $80 but is reduced to $60 for this sale.

Buy Now

Fire HD 10 Tablet — $30 off

fire tablets and kindle ereaders mothers day amazon hd 10 tablet with alexa hands free4
With its larger and higher resolution display, faster processor and larger standard storage capacity, the Fire HD 10 is Amazon’s powerhouse Fire Tablet model. The Fire HD 10 Tablet generally sells for $150, but is $120 during this sale.

Buy Now

