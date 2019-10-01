Amazon is getting a fast start with smart home device deals this fall. The pressure builds for sellers and shoppers as Black Friday and Cyber Monday get closer, but you don’t need to wait for the day after Thanksgiving for excellent deals. Amazon and Walmart, in particular, know they can’t save all the best bargains till the end of the season, or too many shoppers would just wait. Amazon’s current video doorbell sale, bundled with free Show 5 smart displays, is an example of a great deal now. Continuing with its winning strategy of cutting prices on smart home security devices, Amazon just slashed prices on Ring Alarm Systems bundled with free Echo Dots.

We’ve found the best discounts on Ring Alarm Systems from Amazon and put them all in one place. These deals all include a third-generation Echo Dot for no extra charge so you could figure each deal saves an additional $50. Whether you’re buying your first smart home device and want to start with a security system, or adding smart components to an already fully- configured smart home, these five deals can help you save up to $90.

Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit and Echo Dot — $50 off

Previous Next 1 of 2

The Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit is the basic setup for this line. This kit includes a base station, a keypad to arm and disarm the system, a motion detector, one contact sensor for a door or window, and a range extender to help the base station wireless signal reach all components. You can configure the system to send alerts to the free smartphone app. No contract is required, but if you wish, your system can be professionally monitored with cellular backup and unlimited video recording (with optional security cameras) for just $10 a month after a free trial.

Normally priced at $199, the Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit and Echo Dot is just $149 during this sale. If you have a small apartment or just want to try out the system before buying more components, this is an inexpensive way to begin.

Buy Now

Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit and Echo Dot — $60 off

Previous Next 1 of 2

The Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit and Echo Dot bundle adds two more contact sensors and a second motion detector to the 5-piece kit above. Usually $239, the Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit and Echo Dot bundle is cut to $179 for this sale. If you’re looking for a basic system but want a bit more than the minimal kit, this equipment lets you protect two more doors or windows and monitor movement in one more area for just $30 more.

Buy Now

Ring Alarm Smoke & CO Kit and Echo Dot — $75 off

Previous Next 1 of 2

Continuing to build with more protection for not much more money than the 8-piece kit, the Ring Alarm Smoke & Co Kit and Echo Dot bundle includes a base station, keypad, two motion detectors, five contact sensors, one range extender, and a smoke and carbon monoxide detector.

Regularly priced $299, the Ring Alarm Smoke & Co Kit and Echo Dot is just $224 for this sale. If you’re shopping for a moderately priced alarm system that integrates smoke detection, this is a fine deal.

Buy Now

Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit and Echo Dot — $80 off

Previous Next 1 of 2

The Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit and Echo Dot ups the ante with one base station, two keypads, two motion detectors, one range extender, and eight contact sensors. This system is sufficient for a moderate-sized home — and you can always add components.

Ordinarily $329, the Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit and Echo Dot is just $249 during this sale. If you want to get all you may need for an alarm system, this is an excellent opportunity at a compelling price.

Buy Now

Ring Alarm Enhanced Protection Kit and Echo Dot — $90 off

Previous Next 1 of 2

The Ring Alarm Enhanced Protection Kit and Echo Dot bundle provides the most comprehensive protection of the five bundled deals. This system includes a base station, one keypad, two motion detectors, one range extender, seven contact sensors, a smoke and carbon monoxide alarm, a flood and freeze sensor, and a panic button.

Instead of the usual $359 price, Amazon cut the Ring Alarm Enhanced Protection Kit and Echo Dot to just $269 during this sale. If you want the broadest range of Ring Alarm system components, this is the package to buy at a nicely discounted price.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations