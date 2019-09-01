Summer’s end brings thoughts of fall yard work and home improvements. Should this year be anything like 2018, millions of homeowners will prepare for the holiday season by installing smart video doorbells at their homes. Porch pirates grabbing shipments left at your front door is one cause for concern. Many people also want the ability to see and speak to callers at their door remotely.

Amazon slashed the prices of its two best sellers, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for its Labor Day sale. To sweeten the deals, Amazon also includes a third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker with these two deals for no extra charge. If you’ve been waiting for a sale on one of these Ring models, or if you’ve decided this is the year to protect your entryway with a video doorbell, these two deals can help you save up to $90.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with free Echo Do t— $80 off

Ring’s Video Doorbell 2 has the advantage of battery or hardwire installation. If you have existing doorbell wiring, you can hook up this doorbell with the same wires. You can also power the device with an included removable rechargeable battery pack. The doorbell connects to your home Wi-Fi network via 2.4 GHz wireless technology.

When the integrated motion detector senses movement or someone presses the doorbell, the Video Doorbell 2 activates and begins recording 1080p full HD video. The Ring device also sends an immediate alert to the Ring app on your configured smartphone. At the same time, you can use the app to speak to callers with two-way audio and view the live video feed. You can view live video and sound at any time. If you use Ring video doorbells with Amazon Alexa, you can check out your door on compatible smart displays.

Normally priced at $249 if purchased separately, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Dot bundle is $169 during this sale. If you want an Alexa-compatible full HD video doorbell that doesn’t require a wired connection, take advantage of this discounted price and get a free Echo Dot.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with free Echo Dot — $90 off

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro has two advantages over the Ring Video Doorbell 2. The Pro model has advanced motion detection that lets you specify areas to monitor in the camera’s field of view. The Pro also supports dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz wireless signals to connect to a dual-band wireless router. The dual-band connection can be faster than 2.4GHz alone depending on the distances and other activity on your network. The Pro version requires a hardwire connection and cannot run on battery power alone like the Video Doorbell 2.

Regularly $300 if the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Dot were purchased separately, the bundle is $210 during the Labor Day sale. If you want a video doorbell with selectable motion detection zones and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity for added wireless performance, this deal is a bargain.

