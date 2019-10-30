It appears that Amazon’s strategy leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday is to drop a killer deal each morning to lead off its curated selection of daily deals. Today is no exception and the deal of the day, with a 24-hour countdown that ends at midnight PT, is a classic kitchen workhorse, the Cuisinart DFP-14BCNY 14-cup food processor in stainless steel and silver.

Food processors save loads of time and effort during meal preparation, and Cuisinart was the pioneer. In the early 1970s, American engineer and inventor Carl Sontheimer refined fellow inventor Pierre Verdon’s scaled-down version of a restaurant appliance. Sontheimer called his refinement the Cuisinart. We monitor major merchants to find the best deals that are worth your attention on small kitchen appliances, electronics, smart home devices, and more. If you’re for a gift for a beginning cook or want to upgrade your kitchen, this deal can help you save you $51 if you buy it before midnight tonight.

The Cuisinart DFP-14BCNY food processor, in stainless steel and silver, has a 750-watt motor and a large capacity, 14-cup Lexan work bowl.

Programmable appliances can create kitchen magic, but they often have loads of buttons or use multi-level menus. The Cuisinart has just two buttons, “On” and “Off/Pulse.” You won’t need a manual or a smartphone app to figure out how to operate this food processor.

In addition to the work bowl, the DFP-CNY comes with an extra-large feed tube with small and large pushers. You use the pushers to literally push food items through the feed tube into the work bowl. Due to the relatively large scale of this model, you can add whole fruits and vegetables to the bowl via the feed tube.

A spatula and a combination instruction manual and recipe book are also included. The top-rated, sturdy Cuisinart DFP-CNY has a 3-year limited warranty

Normally priced at $151, the Cuisinart 14-cup food Processor is just $100 for 24-hours. Note that the deal price applies only to the stainless steel and silver version of the appliance — other colors cost more. This sale ends at midnight PT, October 30, 2019, so if you want to buy one for a gift or to upgrade your own kitchen, don’t let this deal slip by.

