This deal made me check the calendar to see if I’d slept through Thanksgiving and awakened on Black Friday. Amazon sliced the prices of two top-rated multi-cookers, the 8-quart Instant Pot Ultra and Ninja OP301 Foodi. Each model is discounted at least 50% from its usual retail price.
We monitor the best deals on small kitchen appliances, especially Instant Pot and Ninja Foodi pressure cookers. These deals on two top-rated models, give you a chance to get Amazon Black Friday-like prices more than five weeks in advance. Whether you’re buying your first multi-function pressure cooker or want to step up to a top-rated, feature-rich new appliance for your kitchen, these two deals can help you save up to $130.
Instant Pot Ultra 8-quart — $90 off
The Instant Pot Ultra 8-quart 10-in-1 multi-use cooker has the following programmable functions: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. The large 8-quart food-grade 304 18/8 stainless steel inner pot can prepare meals for six or more people.
New features on the Ultra include altitude adjustment, a steam release button, and a graphical cooking progress indicator. The Ultra has a large blue easy-to-read LCD. Other Instant Pots have ample but fixed numbers of pre-set programs. The Ultra has 16 pre-sets, but with the Ultra, you also can control the temperature, pressure, delay, altitude, and whether or not to keep the food warm when the cooking finishes.
Normally priced at $180, The Instant Pot Ultra 8-quart multi-use programmable pressure cooker is cut to just $90 during this sale, a walloping 50% discount. If you want one of the top Instant Pot models, take advantage of this awesome price.
Ninja OP301 Pressure Cooker — $130 off
The Ninja OP301 Pressure Cooker is a 6.5-quart capacity pressure cooker, steamer, and air fryer. Also known as a Foodi, the OP301 has a second lid with Tendercrisp technology. The crisping lid lets you give your air-fried food a finishing touch with a crispy outer texture and a golden color.
Speedy cooking is one of the Ninja Foodi’s most significant advantages over conventional cooking. Pressure cooking is up to 70% faster, and air frying is as much as 75% quicker than regular baking, roasting, and frying. Air frying is healthier than deep-frying or pan-frying because air frying requires only a tiny amount of oil, typically sprayed or wiped on the food. A 6.5-quart ceramic-coated inner pot is easy to clean and can cook a roast for a large family. The included 4-quart Cook & Crisp Basket, also ceramic-coated, can cook up to five pounds of chicken or three pounds of French fries.
Usually $250, the Ninja OP301 Pressure Cooker is just $120 for this sale, an astounding 52% discount. If you’re looking for a powerful and versatile combination pressure cooker and air fryer, this is a chance to buy an extremely popular, highly-rated Ninja at an excellent price.
