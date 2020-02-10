After introducing significantly discounted deals on Ring Alarm kits, Amazon slashed prices for Ring Video Doorbells bundled with Echo Dot smart speakers and Echo Show 5 smart displays. These deals are timed right for Presidents Day Sales.

Ring’s Video Doorbells are the most popular smart home devices other than the smart speakers and smart displays most of us use to manage and respond to the handy porch monitors. Video doorbells send alerts when they detect motion or when someone presses the doorbell. With a Ring Video Doorbell, you can view live video with the Ring App or with an Alexa-compatible smart display. With an optional subscription, you can see video clips of visitors or callers stored in the cloud.

Depending on your needs and preferences, you can choose a video doorbell that runs on rechargeable batteries, existing doorbell wiring, or both. Most Ring Video Doorbell styles mount on or next to the door frame, but the Ring Peephole Cam, often the best choice for apartment dwellers, install through an existing door peephole.

We track the best discounts on Ring Video Doorbells on Amazon to put them all in one place. Whether you’re adding to your smart home or buying a gift for a family member, these seven deals can help you save up to $100.

The most basic of Ring’s Video Doorbell models runs on either rechargeable battery power or existing doorbell wires. The Ring Video Doorbell records 720p HD video activated by basic motion detection. Infrared night vision and two-way audio are also standard features. This model connects to a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network.

The Ring Video Doorbell with a third-generation Echo Dot is normally priced at $150 if purchased separately, but the bundled deal is $130. If you want the security of a video doorbell at the lowest cost, this is a great entry-level setup that includes an Echo Dot for notifications and two-way talk with visitors.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 has a 1080p full HD video camera, for higher resolution than the basic model. This Video Doorbell 2 connects to both 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 bundled with an Echo Dot smart speaker is just $169 during this sale. Usually the doorbell itself is $199 and the Echo Dot lists fr $50, for a combined normal price of $249. If you want a step up from the most basic video doorbell with faster network connectivity and higher resolution video, this is a great opportunity.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5 adds the dimension of video with the Echo Show’s 5.5-inch diagonal smart display. You can say, “Alexa, show me the front door (or however you name the Video Doorbell 2 in the Alexa setup app), and within seconds, you can see live video or watch stored clips with Ring Protect, Ring’s optional video clip storage service.

Normally priced at $289 if purchased separately, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5 is just $234 during this sale. If you want the ability to see who’s at your door hands-free when you’re home, the Show 5 gives you that opportunity.

Stepping up to the Ring Video Doorbell Pro adds dual Wi-Fi support, for the most consistent connectivity. The Pro model also has advanced motion detection so you can define the most important areas in the 1080p full HD camera’s 160-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical field of view. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro has the slimmest design but also requires a hardwire connection to existing doorbell wiring.

The current deal for the Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with an Echo Dot saves $100 from the usually unbundled separate prices. Normally $299, this bundle is just $199 for this sale. If you need a higher degree of wireless connectivity and the ability to refine motion detection to specific areas, this is an excellent chance to save.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 adds video content to your system for fast access to live video or stored clips. Normally priced $339 when purchased separately, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 is just $264 for this sale. If you want the added convenience and speed of voice-controlled video access, this is a great chance to take advantage of an excellent price.

Super-simple to install if your entry door has an existing peephole, the Ring Peephole Cam also acts as a doorbell. The only difference is this unit installs through the door instead of attached to or next to the door frame. Battery-operated only, the Peephole Cam has a 1080p full HD video camera with infrared night vision and two-way talk. This model supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, the most common standard.

The Ring Peephole Cam bundled with an Echo Dot would cost $219 purchased separately but are on sale in this deal for $169. Whether you live in an apartment or a home, if your entry door has a peephole, this deal is a great way to save on the Ring Peephole Cam and an Echo Dot smart speaker.

Upgrade to the Ring Peephole Cam with extra Rechargeable Battery Pack and an Echo Show 5, and you’ll never be without protection, even when you need to recharge the Peephole Cam’s battery every three to six months. The Echo Show 5 also adds video so you can see visitors, guests, delivery people, and anyone who shows up at your door with view live video or stored clips (with the optional Ring Protect plan).

Normally priced at $318 purchased separately, the bundled Ring Peephole Cam with Rechargeable Battery Pack and Echo Show 5 is $263 during this sale. If you a complete package for entry door monitoring and convenience, this is it.

