Amazon slices prices on Kindle e-readers for adults and kids

Amazon continues to improve its lightweight Kindle e-readers, tablets purpose-built for reading, with faster downloading, screens that are readable in varied lighting, e-book storage capacity, and battery life. Any season is a great season for reading, but with a Kindle, you can curl up in a chair during cold winter evenings with literally hundreds of books at your fingertips. Amazon sliced the prices on Kindle e-readers, including a version built just for kids.

We’ve found the best discounts on Amazon for Kindle e-readers, with and without bundles that include the most common accessories customers acquire after they buy a Kindle. Whether you’re shopping for a Kindle as a gift for a friend or family member who loves to read or for yourself, these five deals can help you save up to $65.

All-new Kindle — $30 off



The latest version of the standard Kindle e-reader has a 6-inch diagonal, glare-free screen with a 167 pixel per inch (PPI) resolution and 4 LED front lights. Weighing in at only 6.1 ounces, the Kindle has a battery that lasts for up to four weeks’ worth of reading at 30 minutes a day, according to Amazon. Recharging via the included 5-watt USB power adapter or by plugging into a computer USB port takes about four hours.

The Kindle has 4 GB of RAM, of which 2.8 GB is available for storing thousands of books. The Kindle uses Wi-Fi to connect to download new books from Amazon. You can listen to Audible books via a Bluetooth connection.

Regularly priced at $90, the all-new Kindle is just $60 during this sale. If you’re shopping for a conveniently portable e-reader, take advantage at this significantly discounted price.

Buy Now

Kindle Essentials Bundle — $45 off



Kindle customers often buy covers and AC power adapters to use with their e-readers, so Amazon offers a bundle with extra savings. The Kindle Essentials Bundle includes a fabric cover that protects the screen when you’re not reading the e-reader. The cover is available in your choice of four colors: charcoal, Cobalt Blue, Punch Red, or Sandstone White. The AC adapter attaches to a USB cable that plugs into the Kindle for recharging. These accessories are particularly useful if you travel with your Kindle.

Ordinarily $140, the Kindle Essentials Bundle is just $95 for this sale. If you travel with your e-reader or just want a comfortable case for the device, this bundle is a good deal.

Buy Now

Kindle Paperwhite — $45 off



This latest version of Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof and comes with 8 GB of RAM, twice the storage space of the previous edition. The Paperwhite measures 4.6-inches wide x 6.6-inches tall x 0.3-inches deep and has a flush-front display with a 300 PPI resolution, almost twice that of the standard Kindle. The Paperwhite weighs 6.4 ounces.

Rated IPX8 waterproof, the Kindle Paperwhite successfully withstood immersion in two meters of water for 60 minutes without damage. No more worrying about getting splashed or rained on when reading by a pool or at the beach. If you read for 30 minutes a day, Amazon rates the Kindle Paperwhite’s battery life at up to six weeks.

Normally priced at $130, the Kindle Paperwhite is just $85 during this sale, a great bargain. If you want the extra resolution of the Paperwhite’s display and the security of its waterproof case, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of an awesome price.

Buy Now

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle — $65 off



Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle includes the accessories customers most often buy to use with the e-reader. Like the Essentials Bundle available with the standard Kindle (see above), the Paperwhite Essentials Bundle includes a 5-watt AC power adapter for the USB charging cable and a protective case for the e-reader. Rather than fabric cover in the bundle for the standard model, however, the Paperwhite Essentials Bundle comes with a leather cover in your choice of seven colors: black, indigo purple, merlot, plum, Punch Red, sage, and Twilight Blue. There’s also a premium leather rustic case available for an additional $20 more than the bundled deal.

Usually $190, the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle is just $125 for this sale. If you want to add a touch of luxury to your Kindle Paperwhite, this is a chance to buy a leather cover at the same time as the e-reader, all at an attractive price.

Buy Now

All-new Kindle Kids Edition — $30 off



The newest version of the Kindle Kids Edition includes the 8 GB storage capacity of the Kindle Paperwhite with the standard Kindle’s 167 PPI glare-free display and weeks of battery life. The Kids Edition is black but comes with a standard cover in one of four choices: Pink, Blue, Rainbow Birds, or Space Station. The Kids Edition now includes Audible audiobooks capability when connected to a Bluetooth speaker or headphones.

The Kindle Kids Edition includes a one-year membership to FreeTime Unlimited, Amazon’s membership subscription service with access to more than a thousand age-appropriate books and titles, including the complete Harry Potter series. After the first year, the subscription automatically renews for $2.99 per month.

Instead of the usual $110 price, Amazon cut the price of the Kindle Kids edition to $80 during this sale. If you are looking for an e-reader for a child who loves to read, this is an excellent deal.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations