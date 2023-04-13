 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save 20% on an Amazon Smart Plug and make any device smart

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Amazon Smart Plug on a wall socket.

Amazon is at the forefront of the smart home revolution, especially with Amazon Echo deals bringing smart speakers and smart displays to more households. The Amazon Smart Plug is another amazing product that can turn non-smart devices into smart ones. If you’re interested, you can get it at 20% off from Amazon, making it even more affordable at just $20, which is down $5 from its sticker price of $25. You’ll be able to buy even more of them with this offer, but you’ll need to act fast because we’re pretty sure stocks are selling out quickly.

Why you should buy the Amazon Smart Plug

The Amazon Smart Plug is very easy to set up. Just plug it into your wall outlet, and either wait for it to appear in the Alexa app on your smartphone or add it manually through the app’s Devices section. Once it’s up and running, it will work with Amazon’s Alexa to add voice controls to the outlet, and to any electronic device that’s plugged into it. You can schedule lights, fans, coffee makers, humidifiers, and other types of appliances to turn on and off automatically — check out our guide on how to set a timer on Amazon Smart Plugs. You can also use Alexa Routines to make certain actions trigger specific commands, such as turning off all the lights and locking all the doors when you say “Alexa, good night.”

With the Amazon Smart Plug, you’ll be able to control your appliances remotely. Additionally, you can use the Away Lightning feature so that connected lights will automatically turn on and off, to make it appear that somebody’s home even when the entire family’s away.

Related

Add non-smart appliances to your smart home setup with the help of the Amazon Smart Plug. Originally priced at $25, you’ll be able to purchase more of the device right now because of a 20% discount from Amazon that slashes $5 off. At $20 each, the Amazon Smart Plug is definitely a steal, but with most shoppers presumably buying multiples, it won’t be long before stocks are all gone. Get it now while you still can, as tomorrow may already be too late.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dyson’s most expensive cordless vacuum just got a big price cut
Dyson’s Outsize Absolute + product image

If you’ve got a house to keep clean, it’s good to go about it with the right accompaniment. Dyson makes some of the best vacuums you’ll find on the market, and today Dyson’s most expensive cordless vacuum is seeing a $100 price cut at Best Buy. This discount on the Dyson Outsize+ cordless vacuum brings its price from $950 down to $850. Free next day shipping is included with your purchase, and if the Outsize+ is in stock at your local Best Buy, you can even pick it up in-store within one hour.

Why you should buy the Dyson Outsize+ cordless vacuum
Dyson has become known over the years as a forward-thinking company that makes great vacuums with innovative designs and capabilities. The Dyson Outsize+ cordless vacuum fits the company mold. Because it sits at the top of Dyson’s cordless vacuum lineup, the Outsize+ has some features you may not find on other Dyson cordless vacuums. For starters, it’s engineered for homes with pets like all of the best Dyson vacuums, so it has the suction power you need to keep your floors clean with little effort on your end. It has a 25% wider cleaner head than its predecessor, and a 150% larger bin allows you to cover more floor with each pass and allows more cleaning between emptying.

Read more
This Philips Hue starter kit saves you 15% on 4 smart light bulbs
Prime Day 2022 Philips Hue deals graphic.

Add color to your home (literally) with this Philips Hue A19 White and Color smart bulb starter kit, which is currently available with a 15% discount from Amazon. If you hurry, you'll only have to pay $169 for the bundle, for savings of $31 on its original price of $200. Stocks are quickly selling out though, so if you're interested in taking advantage of the offer, you should do so without hesitation.

Why you should buy the Philips Hue A19 White and Color smart bulb starter kit
It's the Philips Hue White Ambiance smart bulb starter kit that sits on top of our list of the best smart light bulbs, but all of its benefits and features can also be found in the Philips Hue A19 White and Color smart bulb starter kit. Instead of just changing from warm white to cool white, the four 75-watt smart bulbs included in this starter kit also have access to 16 million colors. They're also very easy to install -- there's no need for any special wiring or to hire an electrician, as you can just replace the bulbs around your home with those that are included in this starter kit.

Read more
All of Amazon’s latest Echo Show smart displays are in the discount bin
Amazon Echo Show 15 hanging horizontally on the wall in a kitchen.

Amazon Echo deals go beyond the brand's smart speakers, as these offers also include discounts for its Amazon Echo Show devices. These smart displays, which are powered by Amazon's Alexa, will be great additions to any home, but you need to decide what model to purchase first. Fortunately, all the latest versions are on sale from Amazon, and we've rounded them up right here to help you make the decision quickly, while the bargains are still online.
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) -- $40, was $85

The second-generation Amazon Echo Show 5 features a 5.5-inch display with 960 x 480 resolution that will help you maximize the capabilities of Alexa. In addition to a wide range of voice commands that work with the digital assistant, the screen will also let you see alarms and timers, watch any tutorial videos that you request, and make video calls with its 2MP camera to other Amazon Echo Show devices or smartphones with the Alexa app installed. With its compact size, the second-generation Amazon Echo Show 5 will fit into most spaces and surfaces.

Read more