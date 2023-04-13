Save 20% on an Amazon Smart Plug and make any device smart

Amazon is at the forefront of the smart home revolution, especially with Amazon Echo deals bringing smart speakers and smart displays to more households. The Amazon Smart Plug is another amazing product that can turn non-smart devices into smart ones. If you’re interested, you can get it at 20% off from Amazon, making it even more affordable at just $20, which is down $5 from its sticker price of $25. You’ll be able to buy even more of them with this offer, but you’ll need to act fast because we’re pretty sure stocks are selling out quickly.

Why you should buy the Amazon Smart Plug

The Amazon Smart Plug is very easy to set up. Just plug it into your wall outlet, and either wait for it to appear in the Alexa app on your smartphone or add it manually through the app’s Devices section. Once it’s up and running, it will work with Amazon’s Alexa to add voice controls to the outlet, and to any electronic device that’s plugged into it. You can schedule lights, fans, coffee makers, humidifiers, and other types of appliances to turn on and off automatically — check out our guide on how to set a timer on Amazon Smart Plugs. You can also use Alexa Routines to make certain actions trigger specific commands, such as turning off all the lights and locking all the doors when you say “Alexa, good night.”

With the Amazon Smart Plug, you’ll be able to control your appliances remotely. Additionally, you can use the Away Lightning feature so that connected lights will automatically turn on and off, to make it appear that somebody’s home even when the entire family’s away.

Add non-smart appliances to your smart home setup with the help of the Amazon Smart Plug. Originally priced at $25, you’ll be able to purchase more of the device right now because of a 20% discount from Amazon that slashes $5 off. At $20 each, the Amazon Smart Plug is definitely a steal, but with most shoppers presumably buying multiples, it won’t be long before stocks are all gone. Get it now while you still can, as tomorrow may already be too late.

