Digital Trends
Smart Home

Amazon trims the price of the Philips Norelco 8900 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Bruce Brown
By

Amazon trimmed its price for the Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 8900 with SmartClean, Wet & Dry Edition S8950/90 by $73 for today’s daily deal. This deal includes the three-head rotary shaver, click-on beard styler, and a shaver charger with an integrated cleaning and lubricating system.

Philips Norelco’s top-of-the-line wet and dry electric shaver with the beard trimmer and SmartClean system makes a wonderful present for a dad or grad. It can also be a powerful upgrade from your older and tired electric shaver. Whether you’re buying as a gift or for yourself, this deal saves $73, but only if you act by midnight tonight.

Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 8900 with SmartClean, Wet & Dry Edition S8950/90 — $73 off

1 of 5
amazon trims philips norelco 8900 wet and dry electric shaver with smartclean edition s8950 90 06
amazon trims philips norelco 8900 wet and dry electric shaver with smartclean edition s8950 90 750x500
amazon trims philips norelco 8900 wet and dry electric shaver with smartclean edition s8950 90 04
amazon trims philips norelco 8900 wet and dry electric shaver with smartclean edition s8950 90 01
amazon trims philips norelco 8900 wet and dry electric shaver with smartclean edition s8950 90 05

The Philips Norelco Series 8000, Shaver 8900 have three independent shaving heads. The shaver’s Contour Detect Technology follows the curves and angles of your face while shaving, cutting facial hair by up to 20% more in a single pass than non-contour-following shaving heads, according to Philips Norelco. The Shaver 8900 has V-Track Precision Blades that self-sharpen for wet or dry shaves and cut 30% closer to your skin.

The shaver’s SmartClick Beard Styler clicks onto the shaver. The styler has five trimming lengths and has rounded surfaces on both the tips and the comb, so you’re less likely to irritate your skin.

The Shaver 8900 has an LED display that lets you know when battery power is low when it’s time to replace a shaving head, and when the shaver’s travel lock is on. Use the travel lock to prevent the shaver from running down the battery by accidentally powering up when you travel.

This deal includes Philips Norelco’s multifunction SmartClean System. Place the shaver in the system you shave with, and the SmartClean will clean the shaver using a dual-filtration system and followup by lubricating the shaver’s blades. When cleaning and lubricating finish, the system re-charges the shaver’s battery.

Normally priced at $203, the Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 8900 is only $130 during this one-day sale. If you’re looking for a premium wet and dry electric shaver with a beard trimmer and a self-cleaner, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of this awesome price, but you’ll have to act fast before the discount ends at midnight tonight Pacific time.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
woot and newegg drop google home hub price review 9 900x600 c
Smart Home

The Google Home Hub is crazy cheap thanks to this massive $80 discount

The Google Home Hub is crazy cheap with a massive $80 discount. Let the Google Home Hub with its 7-inch touchscreen smart display manage your smart home. Act fast while the Google Home Hub is on sale for 53% off its usual $150 price.
Posted By Bruce Brown
boston couple unwanted amazon deliveries package
Smart Home

Amazon Prime to get faster deliveries with one-day shipping pledge

In a bid to attract more Prime members and increase orders, Amazon is planning to cut in half its two-day delivery pledge for Prime customers worldwide, getting ordered goods to the doorstep in just one day.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon deal of day nespresso coffee and espresso machines with frother man drinking cappuccino gettyimages 664663023
Smart Home

Amazon slices prices on Nespresso Coffee and Espresso Machine bundles for 1 day

Amazon made severe price cuts for 24-hour countdown daily deals on three Nespresso Coffee and Espresso Machine bundles. Each bundle includes a coffee and espresso machine, an Aeroccino milk frother, and 30 coffee capsules.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best buy black friday appliance deals ge gdt655smjes body
Smart Home

Need a new dishwasher? These models will blow your socks off

Need a new dishwasher? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available, and get cleaner, dryer dishes in less time each day.
Posted By Kim Wetzel, Erika Rawes
August View video doorbell
Smart Home

August pauses shipments of its smart doorbell to correct video problems

The new August View is one of the highest-resolution smart doorbells on the market, but August has paused shipments of the device and offered full refunds following customer complaints.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
nexx smart garage door opener nxg 100b wifi remotely control existing 01
Smart Home

Amazon chops price on smart garage door opener remote for Alexa

Amazon cut the price of the Alexa and Google Home-compatible Nexx Garage NXG-100b smart Wi-Fi remote control for existing garage openers as a one-day deal. The MyQ Smart Garage Hub works with Key by Amazon for Prime members in select areas.
Posted By Bruce Brown
awesome tech you cant buy yet tenttube feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Inflatable tents and a light gun for LCD TVs

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
amazon instant pot pressure cooker deals duo80 8 qt 7 in 1 multi use programmable 4
Smart Home

Family sues Instant Pot after daughter is reportedly scalded by appliance

A Colorado family is filing a lawsuit against Instant Pot over an incident that resulted in their 9-year-old daughter receiving third-degree burns following an apparent explosion involving the appliance.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Arlo Chime
Smart Home

As predicted, Arlo’s next smart doorbell will have a video camera

Arlo Technologies has been pretty tenuous about getting into the smart home market, but after new images of a video doorbell leaked, the company confirmed that an HD smart home video doorbell will be on the market soon.
Posted By Clayton Moore
best dryer feature
Smart Home

Laundry taking forever? Dry your clothes faster with the best dryers of 2019

Dryers may be the afterthought when it comes to buying a laundry pair, but the best dryers should have key features that you want in your new appliance, whether it's sanitizing or energy efficiency.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Smart Home

The best oven ranges, whether you’re a chef or just need to heat up a pizza

Finding an oven that is right for you is hard. Whether you're a novice looking for an entry-level gas oven or a master chef looking to upgrade to the best, here are some of the best oven ranges available now.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
best mini fridges dandby life
Smart Home

Store drinks in your office or game room with the best mini fridges

Whether you're looking for a dorm room fridge or an addition to your basement bar, you'll find the perfect compact fridge in our best mini fridges guide, and your brews will be chilling in no time.
Posted By Gia Liu
Smart Home

The best smart thermostats let you stay cool without wasting money

The right thermostat can do more than just adjust the temperature of your home, it can also learn about you and help you save money. Check out our picks for the best smart thermostats on the market right now.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
amazon deals ring video doorbells security cameras with echo dot doorbell pro
Smart Home

Amazon and Ring want to deliver crime news to you through your doorbell

The home security company Ring, owned by Amazon, creates a range of smart home security products. But now Ring products might go further, not just protecting you from crime but warning you about crime news too.
Posted By Georgina Torbet