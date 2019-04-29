Share

Amazon trimmed its price for the Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 8900 with SmartClean, Wet & Dry Edition S8950/90 by $73 for today’s daily deal. This deal includes the three-head rotary shaver, click-on beard styler, and a shaver charger with an integrated cleaning and lubricating system.

Philips Norelco’s top-of-the-line wet and dry electric shaver with the beard trimmer and SmartClean system makes a wonderful present for a dad or grad. It can also be a powerful upgrade from your older and tired electric shaver. Whether you’re buying as a gift or for yourself, this deal saves $73, but only if you act by midnight tonight.

Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 8900 with SmartClean, Wet & Dry Edition S8950/90 — $73 off

The Philips Norelco Series 8000, Shaver 8900 have three independent shaving heads. The shaver’s Contour Detect Technology follows the curves and angles of your face while shaving, cutting facial hair by up to 20% more in a single pass than non-contour-following shaving heads, according to Philips Norelco. The Shaver 8900 has V-Track Precision Blades that self-sharpen for wet or dry shaves and cut 30% closer to your skin.

The shaver’s SmartClick Beard Styler clicks onto the shaver. The styler has five trimming lengths and has rounded surfaces on both the tips and the comb, so you’re less likely to irritate your skin.

The Shaver 8900 has an LED display that lets you know when battery power is low when it’s time to replace a shaving head, and when the shaver’s travel lock is on. Use the travel lock to prevent the shaver from running down the battery by accidentally powering up when you travel.

This deal includes Philips Norelco’s multifunction SmartClean System. Place the shaver in the system you shave with, and the SmartClean will clean the shaver using a dual-filtration system and followup by lubricating the shaver’s blades. When cleaning and lubricating finish, the system re-charges the shaver’s battery.

Normally priced at $203, the Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 8900 is only $130 during this one-day sale. If you’re looking for a premium wet and dry electric shaver with a beard trimmer and a self-cleaner, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of this awesome price, but you’ll have to act fast before the discount ends at midnight tonight Pacific time.