Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’ve ever considered an Ancestry DNA test, Prime Day is your chance

A AncestryDNA DNA test kit box.
AncestryDNA

Prime Day deals aren’t just reserved for tablets, TVs, and other consumer tech items. In fact, one of the best promotions for the savings event is on a genetics testing kit. It’s the AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit, and you’ll be able to call it yours for only $40 during Amazon’s Prime Day sales event.

Why you should buy the AncestryDNA test kit

Tracing your roots can be a fun adventure and AncestryDNA is the perfect way to uncover your ancestral stomping grounds. Once you activate the kit online, AncestryDNA will scan over 2,600 global regions to provide the most accurate origins intel. Once you’ve figured out what corner of the globe you hail from, you’ll be able to use your DNA results to compare with other relatives. 

AncestryDNA makes familial connections simple. In the event that you discover an individual with genetic similarities, AncestryDNA lets you connect and confer with potential long-lost relatives. AncestryDNA is also extremely careful about your user data, and offers tough encryption and other protective measures for safeguarding your interactions with the web tool. 

Of course, it all starts with a saliva sample, which you’ll need to mail in to the folks at Ancestry. It takes about six to eight weeks for the lab results to be logged, but once they are, you’ll be able to access all findings through the AncestryDNA online dashboard. 

As part of the Prime Day offer, this particular Ancestry kit includes the Traits add-on. This lets you figure out where certain physical and sensory traits come from. You’ll have access to over 40 different traits, and of course, all findings are logged on your AncestryDNA dashboard.

Figuring out where you come from and who you’re connected to can be a thrilling experience, and AncestryDNA makes things even more fun with the Traits add-on! Save $80 when you buy the AncestryDNA + Traits kit as part of Amazon’s Prime Day sales event.

Want to chit-chat via video conference with one of your newfound family members? With one of the amazing Prime Day tablet deals, you’ll be able to use the built-in webcam to share stories with your long-lost relatives. Of course, you could do the same with one of these great Prime Day laptop deals!

Topics
