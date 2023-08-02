Always a reliable place for robot vacuum deals, Walmart is currently selling the Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum for $129, reduced from $250. A chunky saving of $120 makes this the ideal time to buy if you’ve been on the fence about the advantages of a robot vacuum in your home. More affordable than most, let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time before it sells out.

Why you should buy the Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum

Eufy often makes some of the best robot vacuums for anyone on a budget. With many similar features as pricier models, the Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum is still going to save you a lot of effort at home. The robot vacuum offers up to 1,500Pa suction power which should be capable of sucking up a lot. In conjunction with that, it has three brushes that loosen particles, along with a three-layer filtration system to help with cleanup duty. It might not be as powerful as the best robot vacuums for pet hair but it’s a reliable starting place.

It also has a bunch of other useful smart features. For instance, there’s BoostIQ technology that can be activated at the touch of a button or via a voice command, giving the vacuum an extra boost of power so it can suck up a stubborn piece of dirt or debris. It’s possible to pair it up with your Google Home or Amazon Alexa speaker with the eufy Home app also helping you control the robot vacuum. At all times, its quiet-running brushless motor ensures it rarely disrupts your day while still keeping your home clean and without any effort on your part. Drop-sensing technology means it won’t fall down any stairs while it can fit underneath furniture and cope with both carpets and hard floors. The Li-ion battery gives you up to 100 minutes of runtime but it can always head back to base and recharge when needed.

Packed with all the key features you need from a budget-priced robot vacuum, the Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum is currently available at Walmart for $129. Usually priced at $250, you’re saving a lot here. If you’ve been waiting to buy a cheaper robot vacuum, this is your chance to do so.

