You won’t believe how cheap this robot vacuum is today

Anker’s Eufy 25C already provides immense value to any household at the robot vacuum’s sticker price of $250, so it’s a huge steal for its current price of $96 from Walmart following a $154 discount. Make the purchase now if you want to get a dependable cleaning companion for very cheap, as the offer may no longer be around tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Eufy 25C robot vacuum

The Anker-owned Eufy brand is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best robot vacuums, which should give you confidence that you won’t regret spending on the Eufy 25C. It’s equipped with three brushes that can pick up all kinds of dirt and debris, a three-step filtration system, and a brushless motor that results in suction power of 1500Pa while generating minimal noise. The robot vacuum can run up to 100 minutes on a single charge, and it returns to its charging base once its battery is depleted or once its work is done. With its slim profile, it will be able to slide underneath furniture so that you won’t have to move them when cleaning.

Our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum flags sensors as among the features to consider. For the Eufy 25C, that includes drop-sensing technology that prevents the cleaning device from falling down the stairs and edges, and BoostIQ technology that automatically increases suction power on surfaces where it’s usually hard to maintain cleanliness. You can operate the Eufy 25C through touch controls on the robot vacuum, its companion app on your smartphone, or through voice commands with Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant when paired with a smart speaker.

You won’t often see robot vacuum deals involving popular brands go for less than $100, but you’ll only have to pay $96 for Anker’s Eufy 25C instead of $250 due to a $154 discount from Walmart. That’s a very small price to pay for the convenience that you’ll enjoy when you unleash the Eufy 25C in your home. In fact, why buy only one? You might want to purchase multiples to give as gifts, but you’ll have to hurry because you’re running out of time to take advantage of the offer.

