 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You won’t believe how cheap this robot vacuum is today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum placed on a carpet while lit up.

Anker’s Eufy 25C already provides immense value to any household at the robot vacuum’s sticker price of $250, so it’s a huge steal for its current price of $96 from Walmart following a $154 discount. Make the purchase now if you want to get a dependable cleaning companion for very cheap, as the offer may no longer be around tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Eufy 25C robot vacuum

The Anker-owned Eufy brand is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best robot vacuums, which should give you confidence that you won’t regret spending on the Eufy 25C. It’s equipped with three brushes that can pick up all kinds of dirt and debris, a three-step filtration system, and a brushless motor that results in suction power of 1500Pa while generating minimal noise. The robot vacuum can run up to 100 minutes on a single charge, and it returns to its charging base once its battery is depleted or once its work is done. With its slim profile, it will be able to slide underneath furniture so that you won’t have to move them when cleaning.

Our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum flags sensors as among the features to consider. For the Eufy 25C, that includes drop-sensing technology that prevents the cleaning device from falling down the stairs and edges, and BoostIQ technology that automatically increases suction power on surfaces where it’s usually hard to maintain cleanliness. You can operate the Eufy 25C through touch controls on the robot vacuum, its companion app on your smartphone, or through voice commands with Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant when paired with a smart speaker.

Related

You won’t often see robot vacuum deals involving popular brands go for less than $100, but you’ll only have to pay $96 for Anker’s Eufy 25C instead of $250 due to a $154 discount from Walmart. That’s a very small price to pay for the convenience that you’ll enjoy when you unleash the Eufy 25C in your home. In fact, why buy only one? You might want to purchase multiples to give as gifts, but you’ll have to hurry because you’re running out of time to take advantage of the offer.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Flash deal drops the price of this Shark cordless vacuum to $99
shark freestyle pro vacuum deal walmart february 2023 cordless
Samsung’s smart refrigerator just got a big price cut
28 cu. ft. Samsung 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in a kitchen with dark gray cabinets and a wooden floor
This Shark cordless vacuum is under $150 — who needs Dyson?
A man vacuums a rug with the Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum.
Best Dyson deals for January: save on purifying fans, cordless vacuums
The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaning a mess made by a baby.
How to set a timer on Amazon Smart Plugs
Amazon Smart Plug.
Best Amazon Alexa accessories: lights, plugs, thermostats, cameras, and more
Amazon Echo 4th Gen smart speaker on a table.
How to reset the Wyze Thermostat
Wyze Smart thermostat installed on wall being adjusted.
Samsung SmartThings gets Matter support on iOS
The Matter logo on a colorful background.
The best robot vacuums for 2023
A robot vacuum by Eufy that offers home mapping and 2,000 Pa suction.
Anker finally admits to Eufy security camera issues
Eufy Floodlight Camera 2 Pro turned on and installed on side of building.
The best outdoor security cameras for 2023
The Google Nest Cam (battery) mounted to a wall.
Best Nest Thermostat Deals: Save $85 when you shop today
amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1
Best cordless vacuum deals: Save on Dyson, Shark and more
Prime Day 2022 cordless vacuum deals graphic.