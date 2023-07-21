This popular robot vacuum is discounted from $250 to $129

One of the best robot vacuum deals is over at Walmart today where you can buy the Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum for $129. It usually costs $250 so you’re saving a sizeable $121 off the usual price. If you’re looking for an inexpensive way to automate cleaning your home, this is a good way to do so. It has all the essential features you need. We’re here to explain more about it or you can simply hit the buy button to get straight into making a purchase.

Why you should buy the Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum

Eufy is generally a well-respected name in the best robot vacuums world when it comes to value. The Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum richly demonstrates that. You get 1500Pa suction power which is reasonable for the size and price of the robot vacuum. Alongside that is BoostIQ technology so that the Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum is able to provide an extra burst of power as needed. It also has three brushes for loosening particles along with a three-layer filtration system so it can break down all kinds of dirt and liberate your floors of unwanted debris. It can cope with both carpets and hard floors while also remaining quieter than you’d ever expect.

The smart features of the Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum are suitably smart too. While it might lack the more advanced features you’d see elsewhere, you can still control it via touch controls on the device itself, via a smartphone app or with your voice. There’s support for both Alexa and Google Home so it works well with many different smart speakers. You also only need the Eufy Home app to control it which you may well already be using with other devices. Up to 100 minutes of runtime ensures the Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum easily has the time to cope with most small to medium homes, plus it’s sufficiently slim to fit under awkward furniture such as sofas or tables.

The Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum is usually priced at $250 but it’s down to $129 for a limited time only at Walmart. A great saving of $121 makes this a tempting proposition for anyone finally keen to step into smart home cleaning. Buy it now before the deal ends soon. It’s already proving to be a best seller.

