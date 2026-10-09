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Anker squeezed two days of home backup into a power station on wheels

Meet Anker SOLIX S5000, a 48-hour blackout kit on wheels.

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Anker SOLIX S5000 lifestyle image 02
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When you talk about a big-capacity home battery, your first thought might be a bulky unit set against a garage wall. But Anker is putting wheels on it to make it a little more mobile. The new Anker SOLIX S5000 is a 5,024Wh portable power station that pairs 4,500W of rated output with 120V and 240V support, built-in wheels, and a telescoping handle.

As per official claims, a single unit can keep a collection of essential household devices running for 48 hours during an outage, while additional batteries can expand the system from 5kWh all the way to 30kWh. You can see this in the official images, with the S5000 rolling between a home office and garage system, rather than being permanently installed in your home.

Two days from a 5kWh battery

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Anker

Anker is putting much of that runtime claim down to OptiSave 2.0, which it says reaches up to 96% efficiency under a 1,000W light load while reducing idle consumption to 8.8W in 120V mode. This tech has also powered other portable power stations from Anker.

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According to Anker’s testing, a combination of a refrigerator, Wi-Fi router, coffee maker, lights, and phone lasted 48 hours. A refrigerator alone ran for as long as 86 hours, while a window air conditioner managed up to 25 hours.

The S5000 uses 314Ah lithium iron phosphate cells rated for up to 10,000 cycles, with Anker estimating a service life of up to 15 years under specified conditions. It also carries a five-year warranty and TÜV SÜD’s A+ Runtime rating. High output also ensures that you can use heavier equipment as well. Rated power sits at 4,500W with an 8,000W peak, and the 240V connection can handle compatible furnaces, well pumps, ranges, and water heaters. A 10ms UPS switchover is included for compatible electronics.

Anker SOLIX S5000 lifestyle image 11
Anker

Heavy, but at least it rolls

Portability is a big selling point here. Anker’s S5000 weighs just 97 pounds, with a single unit having a 58-liter chassis, making it 28% lighter and 45% smaller by volume than selected competing 5kWh models. The wheels and telescoping handle should make that weight considerably easier to deal with.

Plug it into a 4,500W, 240V charging source and Anker claims a full recharge can take just 99 minutes. Solar input tops out at 3,000W. The Anker SOLIX S5000 arrives October 27 for a launch price of $2,499.99, before eventually moving to its $3,599.99 MSRP.

Anker SOLIX S5000 lifestyle image 01
Anker

Key Specs

SpecAnker SOLIX S5000
Capacity5,024Wh
Rated output4,500W
Voltage120V / 240V dual-voltage
Peak output8,000W
Dimensions21.97 x 10.63 x 15.16 inches
Volume58L
Weight97 lbs / 44kg
Expandable capacityUp to 30kWh
240V fast charging0-100% in 1 hr 39 min
Solar inputUp to 3,000W
Battery cycle ratingUp to 10,000 cycles
UPS switchover10ms
NoiseUnder 30dB under specified conditions
AC outputs4x NEMA 5-20, 1x TT-30, 1x L14-30
USB12W USB-A, 15W USB-C, 100W USB-C
Warranty5 years
Launch price$2,499.99
MSRP$3,599.99
AvailabilityOctober 27

This model also joins other SOLIX home backup systems from the brand, and we even reviewed the SOLIX E10 back in April.

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Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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