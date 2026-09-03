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Anker’s new MindBase wants to be the brain of your entire home security system

One hub, zero monthly fees, and a whole lot of home security smarts.

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Anker is expanding its eufy lineup with MindBase, a new hub that promises to do a lot more than just store your camera footage. Instead of shipping everything to the cloud, MindBase wants to actually think about what it sees, and it handles all of that on the device itself.

What makes it the brain of your home?

MindBase sits at the center of your eufy setup and connects every device in the ecosystem into a single system, including Matter-enabled gadgets from other brands. Instead of juggling multiple apps for separate devices, you get one place to manage everything.

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What really sets MindBase apart is the dedicated AI chip running inside it. Anker calls it the TrueSmart Agent, and it processes events locally, recognizing faces, posture, behavior, and objects at the same time, without shipping that data off to a server first. In theory, that should result in quicker, more reliable alerts.

Where does all that footage go?

MindBase also works as your home’s memory bank. Every photo, video, and clip your cameras capture gets pulled into one secure local library, and the built in NAS agent automatically sorts everything into a family timeline, builds highlight reels, and lets you find a specific moment just by asking for it.

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On the specs side, you get 64GB of built in storage plus two bays for adding your own 2.5 inch or 3.5 inch hard drive, room for up to 20 camera channels and 34 sensors, and support for HomeKit, Alexa, Google Home, and Home Assistant. Best part, there’s no monthly fee attached, though cloud features like push notifications with thumbnails will still send a bit of data online if you switch them on.

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If Anker pulls this off, MindBase could be one of the smarter home security hubs we have seen in a while, one that actually understands what it is watching instead of just recording it.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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