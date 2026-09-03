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Anker’s new sleep speakers want to fix your nights without you wearing a thing

Meet the bedside speaker that watches you sleep, so you don't have to wear an uncomfortable sleep tracker.

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Anker SleepLab pro speaker
Anker
Purple, Art, Graphics
IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2026
Updated less than 2 hours ago

Anker is stepping into the sleep tech race with two new bedside speakers, and neither of them wants you to wear anything to bed. The SleepLab and SleepLab Pro mark the company’s first attempt at sleep-focused audio devices, and the Pro model in particular looks like it wants to replace your sleep ring or band altogether.

Can a speaker really track your sleep without touching you?

That’s the pitch behind the SleepLab Pro. Instead of strapping on a ring, watch, or a pair of sleep earbuds, the speaker uses 60 GHz radar sitting right on your nightstand to sense your sleep cycle from a distance. It tracks your heart rate and breathing, and breaks your night down into all four sleep stages, then serves up a personalized sleep soundtrack based on what it picks up. 

Anker SleepLab pro speaker on table
Anker

You also get guided breathing exercises, acoustic beats, and a daily sleep report to see how your night actually went. Dual drivers deliver the spatial audio, while multi-color ambient lighting sets the mood, and a gentle sunrise effect helps you wake up without the usual alarm shock.

Anker-SleepLab-pro-speaker-featurs
Anker

What about the regular SleepLab?

If the radar sensing sounds like overkill, the standard SleepLab keeps things simpler. It’s a phone-free, one-tap speaker built for streaming music, podcasts, and personal audio, along with over 180 white noise and breathing sounds to help you drift off. 

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It also uses dual speakers for spatial sound, and the soft, warm lighting syncs with the audio playing. When morning comes, the same sunrise simulation and a crescendo alarm wake you up gently, and a built-in battery backup means your alarm still works even if the power goes out.

Anker SleepLab pro speaker 2
Anker

Anker hasn’t shared the launch date for either speaker yet, though both SleepLab and SleepLab Pro are up for a one-dollar reservation on Anker Soundcore’s website. If you reserve now, you can knock off thirty dollars from the eventual price and get them for $169.99 and $269.99, respectively. If you have been eyeing a sleep tracker but don’t love the idea of wearing something to bed, these two might be worth keeping on your radar.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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