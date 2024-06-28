 Skip to main content
This sous vide machine is usually $400 — today it’s $190

The Anova Wi-Fi Precision Cooker Pro in a pot.
We’re always on the lookout for small appliance promos, and this is one we just couldn’t resist highlighting. For a limited time, you can purchase the Anova Wi-Fi Precision Cooker Pro sous video machine for only $190. Normally, you’d be paying $400 for this cooking contraption, so why not save yourself $210 and invest in your culinary capabilities?

Why you should buy the Anova Wi-Fi Precision Cooker Pro

Sous vide cooking is truly an art form and the Anova is the perfect way to kickstart a new world of food prep. Reaching a max power of 1200W and a flow rate of 12 liters per minute, the Cooker Pro is primed for whatever items you’ll be cooking in a pot of boiling water; be it a massive fish, or several cuts of fine meat, the device should have no issues keeping potted water hot and circulating.

Even though a big perk of this unit is its ability to connect to Wi-Fi for mobile app controls, the top of the Anova has an interactive touchscreen we’re big fans of. Dial in the exact temperature you need and make fine adjustments in a pinch!

As far as durability goes, you’ll be hard-pressed to wear this appliance out. Thanks to Teflon-coated aluminum, stainless steel materials, and an official IPX7 rating, a fall from great heights or an accidental water plunge isn’t going to stop the Precision Cooker Pro from cooking!

Once connected to Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to download the Anova app for iPhone and Android devices. Adjust cooking temperatures, monitor meal progress, and even look up recipes and other helpful info, all right from your phone or tablet.

Sous vide cooking is involved to say the least, but it’s also one of the most meticulously-rewarding cooking methods. And while this sale lasts, you’ll be able to take home the Anova Precision Cooker Pro for just $210.

How about faster and even more efficient meal prep appliances? Check out our best air fryer deals and Instant Pot deals of the week, and maybe take a gander at these Best Buy deals on your way out.

