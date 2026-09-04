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Apple could soon offer home security and monitoring service as it plans security camera foray

Apple may use AI, facial detection, and its existing device ecosystem to build a more private home security setup

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It looks like Apple has plans to make a splashy entrance in the smart home and security segment. Back in 2024, industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote that Apple was prepping its foray into the smart home IP camera market. A year later, Bloomberg reported that Apple had started work on a home security camera code-named J450. Now, the outlet reports that the company will also launch a home security service to go with its camera, something all major players in the domain currently offer. 

“Apple is planning a privacy-centric home security camera and automation device that will use AI to monitor the surrounding environment instead of actual video footage. It will tap into a new home security and monitoring service,” says a new report by Bloomberg.

Why could privacy be Apple’s main selling point?

The move isn’t surprising. In fact, given Apple’s market appeal as the more privacy-friendly name in the pool of tech giants, it just might make the rumored service a preferred choice among customers. Of course, seamless integration with Apple’s vast network of consumer devices — and the planned wall-mounted smart home tablet — will potentially make it the most cohesive choice on the market. 

Google Nest Cam Outdoor wired installed on a blue wall
Google

The planned home security and monitoring service will put Apple in direct competition with the likes of Google and Amazon’s Ring, both of which offer multi-tier home security services and subscriptions to go with their smart doorbells and security cameras. Even the likes of Arlo and SimpliSafe offer their own monitoring plans and subscription-based services with extra perks.

The ecosystem is already in place

Apple already has a product that is ready to integrate services tied to smart home and security devices. That service is Apple One, which already combines benefits tied to other Apple products such as iCloud for storage, Apple Arcade for games, Apple TV, and Apple Music, among others. As far as the planned hardware goes, Bloomberg claims that Apple’s security camera will come with facial detection capability and will also come equipped with an infrared camera. 

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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