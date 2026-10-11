Apple could turn to ADT for help with its new smart home ecosystem

Apple’s upcoming smart home push is starting to involve more companies than we initially expected. LG is reportedly making a collection of accessories that Apple helped develop, including locks, cameras, a thermostat, and a video doorbell. Now, ADT could potentially have a role to play once some of that hardware reaches your home.

According to MacRumors, there are signs that Apple may announce a partnership with ADT alongside its new smart home products. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but the rumored tie-up would make a lot of sense if Apple wants to make its new ecosystem easier to install.

Apple could need more than hardware partners

Bloomberg reports that Apple’s HomeView will come in both tabletop and wall-mounted versions. The company has also worked with LG on several accessories designed to operate alongside HomeView, including a deadbolt, thermostat, doorbell, and security cameras

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Some of those products require considerably more work to set up than a HomePod or Apple TV. A wired doorbell or thermostat can involve existing electrical connections, while mounting HomeView on a wall could also make professional installation appealing. ADT already has technicians who work inside customers’ homes, which could give Apple a ready-made installation network without having to build one of its own.

There are some interesting clues

MacRumors noticed that ADT has been giving some newly hired technicians iPhone 17 Pro models for work, even though its other technicians normally use Android phones. Employees involved with the new roles have also reportedly signed NDAs, and some were told their work would involve connected-home equipment and installation inside customers’ homes.

Those employees were hired under Low Voltage Technician positions across several US cities, and further details about their responsibilities are reportedly expected later this month. Apple, meanwhile, is preparing to unveil its new smart home hardware on October 13.

None of this confirms that ADT will actually install Apple hardware, though. It is also not clear whether a potential partnership would include ADT’s security monitoring services. For now, there are simply a few signs pointing in that direction.