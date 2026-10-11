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Apple HomeView smart home display could arrive in November with an A18 chip

Apple’s HomeView could serve as a Siri-powered command center for the smart home.

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Apple’s October 13 “Welcome Home” event is just days away, and new details of the company’s long-rumored smart home hub have surfaced. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the device will be called HomeView and is expected to ship around mid-November, several weeks after Apple shows it off on October 13.

We have been hearing about this device for quite some time. Earlier reports described a roughly 6-inch square display that could sit on a countertop or mount to a wall, recognize different members of a household, and act as the central controller for everything from locks and thermostats to smart speakers. The latest report fills in some of the biggest remaining blanks.

HomeView won’t simply be an iPad for your wall

HomeView will reportedly run on an A18 chip, the same one used in the iPhone 16, and come in two versions. The countertop model gets a metal speaker base and will apparently be available in space gray, silver, starlight, and pink. A wall-mounted version uses a flatter square base and is expected in space gray and silver.

Apple Welcome Home product launch event event scheduled for October 13
Apple / Digital Trends

Despite the touchscreen, Apple apparently does not want people treating HomeView like a stationary iPad. Bloomberg says the device will be controlled primarily through Siri, which also explains the “View” moniker. Apple also appears to be keeping the software experience tightly controlled. Users reportedly won’t be able to install apps from an App Store; instead, HomeView will rely on a small collection of Apple’s own software.

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Previous reports already hinted that HomeView could recognize whoever approaches it and surface personalized information from messages, calendars, contacts, and notes. Video calls, music playback, and an intercom-style feature have also been reported previously.

Apple CEO John Ternus outlines the company’s vision for an intelligent personal hub
Apple CEO John Ternus outlines the company’s vision for an “intelligent personal hub” Apple

Apple wants HomeView to control much more than Apple hardware

HomeView is only one piece of a much bigger smart home push. Apple is reportedly preparing an Apple Home Collection with LG that includes a smart doorbell, deadbolt, thermostat, temperature sensor, indoor and outdoor security cameras, and a floodlight camera. LG will handle manufacturing and support, while Apple will shape how the products work with its ecosystem.

Apple is also refreshing its own home hardware. Bloomberg says the next HomePod mini will get an S10 chip, while the new Apple TV moves to an A19. Both are expected to arrive on October 30, a few weeks before HomeView.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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