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Apple is already planning a bigger, 360-degree rotating HomeView

The upgraded model could pair a 9-inch display with a robotic arm that turns toward whoever is speaking.

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Apple’s first HomeView hasn’t reached customers yet, but the company is reportedly working on a more ambitious version. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is developing a higher-end model with a roughly 9-inch display mounted on a robotic arm that can rotate a full 360 degrees.

The current $299 HomeView is still on preorder, with deliveries beginning November 13. It uses a fixed 7-inch display on a speaker base, and Apple also sells a wall-mounted version.

The next HomeView could follow you around the room

The upgraded model, internally known as J595, would use voice recognition to figure out who is speaking and automatically turn the display toward them. A previous report from Bloomberg also described the device as a tabletop robot that can move the screen around a workspace or kitchen. Apple has reportedly faced engineering challenges with the motor system, which could help explain the expected 2027 or 2028 launch window. Names such as HomeView Max, HomeView Ultra, and HomeView 360 have been floated, although none are official.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
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Apple seems confident in its new home lineup

Planning a premium version this early suggests Apple has considerable confidence in HomeView and its wider smart-home plans. The first model has not been tested by customers yet, and its software is more restricted than an iPad. The HomeView cannot install third-party apps directly and instead relies on supported content coming from an iPhone, with Apple TV currently its only mainstream video service.

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Apple took a similar approach with the iPhone Duo. Reports of a second-generation foldable in development surfaced before the first model was even announced. Preorders have since been strong enough that every configuration showed a January 2027 delivery date within half an hour of orders opening, though limited supply likely contributed as well.

Either way, HomeView could be following the same pattern, and it’s not much of a surprise, since CEO John Ternus is reportedly pushing more products to market and shortening development cycles across Apple’s hardware teams.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
Sudhanshu Kumar Manglam is a tech journalist at Digital Trends, where he covers consumer technology, science, and games.
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