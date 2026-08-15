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Apple is reportedly looking to expand its smart home lineup with smart displays, cameras, and updated HomePods

Apple's smart home roadmap reportedly includes new displays, cameras and HomePods

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Apple appears to be preparing a much broader push into smart-home hardware, with several new products in development as the company looks to expand beyond the HomePod mini and Apple TV, according to a 9To5Mac report.

The roadmap includes refreshed versions of both existing products, a new smart-home hub with a display, a larger HomePod update, and eventually Apple’s first dedicated smart-home security devices. The information comes from recent reporting summarized by 9to5Mac, which notes that Siri’s long-awaited AI upgrades could remove one of the obstacles that has held back new Home products.

Apple is finally giving the smart home some attention

The first products expected to arrive are updated versions of the HomePod mini and Apple TV 4K, reportedly later this fall. The HomePod mini could move from Apple’s S5 chip to the newer S9, along with a potential wireless chip upgrade and new colors. The bigger change may be software, with Siri AI expected to make the speaker more capable.

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Apple TV 4K is also expected to receive a processor upgrade, potentially moving from the A15 Bionic to the A17 Pro. The new chip could support Siri AI and allow some Apple Intelligence features to run locally. A redesigned remote has also reportedly been considered.

An Apple TV 4K sits on a media stand.
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Current pricing is $129 for the HomePod mini and $199 for Apple TV 4K, with the report suggesting Apple could retain those prices for the refreshed models. The more interesting product is Apple’s first dedicated smart-home hub. Reportedly in development under the internal name “HomePad,” the device could arrive between October and early 2027. Two versions are apparently being considered: a wall-mounted display and a speaker-based design similar to Google’s Nest Hub.

The device is expected to feature a 7-inch square display and a new operating system internally referred to as homeOS. It could handle FaceTime calls, control smart-home devices and interact with Siri AI, with an A18 chip reportedly powering the experience.

Cameras, doorbells and a smarter HomePod are also coming

Apple’s smart-home ambitions reportedly extend beyond speakers and displays. A full-size HomePod update is in development, although there is no firm release timeline. The refreshed speaker is expected to receive a newer chip to support Siri AI.

Siri
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Further down the roadmap, Apple is reportedly preparing its first smart-home security products, including a security camera and smart doorbell. The company is also said to be developing a more advanced version of its smart-home display with a larger 9-inch screen and a robotic arm, effectively turning the device into a tabletop robot.

For consumers already invested in Apple’s hardware, the significance is clear: Apple appears to be building a smart-home platform rather than simply refreshing a couple of aging products. The next question is whether Siri AI can finally make the hardware useful enough to justify a place in the home.

Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
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