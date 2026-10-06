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Apple is reportedly working with LG on smart doorbells, locks, cameras, and more

Apple is quietly working with LG on a much bigger smart home ecosystem

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Apple is apparently entering the smart home segment later this year, and it appears that the company has some interesting plans. It was recently reported that the company was developing a doorbell with face unlock facility, alongside a smart home security camera that doesn’t actually record the footage.

Now we finally have more details on Apple’s smart home endeavors, and they are pretty interesting. According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple is jointly developing a smart doorbell, thermostat, and a door lock in partnership with LG. All these devices are expected to be announced at an event on October 13, followed by another event for revealing new hardware later this month.

Apple is leaning on LG for its smart home push

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LG Smart Deadbolt Lock Diagram FCC / Bloomberg
LG Smart Thermostat Diagram
LG Smart Thermostat Diagram FCC / Bloomberg

“The products will be part of an ecosystem of devices that work with Apple’s new smart home hub, as well as an upgraded HomePod mini and fresh TV set-top box, according to people with knowledge of the matter,” says the report. Here’s the full list of the upcoming smart home products that Apple has reportedly developed with LG:

  • Smart deadbolt lock
  • Indoor security camera
  • Outdoor security camera 
  • Floodlight camera
  • Thermostat
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Interestingly, the products will bear the LG badge instead of Apple’s logo. On the connectivity front, they will support the Thread and Matter smart home connectivity protocols. Moreover, it seems that the product development cycle is running a little behind schedule, with the report mentioning that these smart home devices will only hit the shelves after a few months.

NEW: Apple – in an unusual partnership with LG – is readying a Doorbell, Deadbolt Lock, Thermostat, Indoor Camera, Outdoor Camera, Floodlight Camera and more to rival Amazon and Google as part of its major smart home reboot. https://t.co/38pmnpaRSr pic.twitter.com/x2jUnksGj9

— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 6, 2026

Apple has bigger smart home plans of its own

Interestingly, Apple was reportedly in talks with LG half a decade ago for its doomed electric car program. There were also rumors that the company was working with Hyundai and Kia to speed up the development, but those plans ultimately were put on cold ice. In addition to smart home devices co-developed with LG, Apple is also working on its own smart hub display, followed by a more advanced iteration with a robotic arm that could arrive next year.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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