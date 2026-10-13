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Apple just gave your home a brain, and it’s called HomeView

Apple has finally introduced its first smart home display, and it brings much more to the table than just controlling your connected devices.

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Apple Homeview
Powered by Apple Intelligence with Siri AI, Apple HomeView brings entertainment, connection, and smart home management together in one place. Apple

Apple has been making smart home products for years, but one thing has been missing from its lineup: a dedicated smart display. Well, that’s finally changing. Apple has officially launched HomeView, a new device that brings smart home controls, entertainment, and a much smarter Siri together in one place. While you can certainly use it to switch off your lights or check who’s at the door, Apple has added a few interesting features that could make HomeView useful for much more.

HomeView features a 7-inch Liquid Retina display on a rounded speaker base, with an adjustable hinge that lets you tilt the screen. It comes in silver, starlight, rose pink, and space gray, and Apple is also offering a wall-mounted version if you’d rather keep your tables and countertops free.

A smart display that knows who’s standing in front of it

One of HomeView’s most interesting features is that it can recognize up to six people in your household and automatically adjust what appears on the screen. So, when you walk up to it, you’ll see your own apps, widgets, calendar, and reminders. When someone else approaches, the display switches to their personalized experience. And that’s where the new Siri AI comes in. It can now handle more natural conversations, answer questions, and even understand what’s happening on the screen. Pair HomeView with a compatible iPhone or iPad, and Siri can also use information from your apps to help with everyday tasks.

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— Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) October 13, 2026

For example, you could ask Siri about an upcoming appointment or find something mentioned in an old message without reaching for your phone. You can even continue the same Siri conversation on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Apple has also included privacy protections, so personal information appears only when HomeView recognizes the right person, their paired device is nearby, and it has been recently unlocked.

There’s plenty more to do than control your lights

Of course, HomeView is also a smart home hub. You can use it to adjust the thermostat, control lights, lock doors, and check security cameras. It can display up to nine camera feeds at once. But Apple also wants HomeView to be an entertainment device. It supports Apple Music, Apple TV, podcasts, and compatible third-party apps, while its built-in speakers deliver Spatial Audio. There’s also FaceTime with Center Stage, Messages, and even recipe instructions with hands-free timers for when you’re cooking.

pic.twitter.com/y8lLKPFgrX

— Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) October 13, 2026

HomeView can also alert you if it hears a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm, while compatible security cameras offer additional monitoring features with an iCloud+ subscription. Apple HomeView starts at $299 in the US, with pre-orders opening today and availability beginning November 13. Both the tabletop and wall-mounted versions cost the same, though wall-mounting accessories sell separately. It’s an interesting addition to Apple’s ecosystem, especially for households already using HomePods, iPhones, and other Apple devices. Whether it’s worth $299 will ultimately depend on how much you’d use that extra screen.

Shimul Sood
Shimul Sood
Contributor
Shimul is a contributor at Digital Trends, with over five years of experience in the tech space.
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