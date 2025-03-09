 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple’s AI hiccups might have delayed its iPad-like smart home hub

By
Amazon Echo Hub against Apple background.
Amazon

It was late in 2024 when we first heard rumors of a new HomeKit device that would essentially blend a HomePod and iPad, and serve it atop an AI software platter. It was later reported that Apple is developing two versions of this device, and one of them could arrive in 2025.

It seems those plans have been pushed further into the future, thanks in no part to Apple’s struggles with AI development. “At one point, the company had hoped to announce this product in March. But because the device, to an extent, relies on the delayed Siri capabilities, it has been postponed as well,” says a Bloomberg report.

Recommended Videos

Currently in development under the codename “J490,” the device is said to resemble a wall tablet that will also serve as a showcase for Apple Intelligence. It is unclear how long the delay runs, but if Apple’s updated plans for a next-gen Siri release are anything to go by, the device could possibly launch next year to avoid any further bad press.

Amazon Echo Hub with live feed.
Amazon

The delay seems squarely tied to advanced voice interactions and how Siri will get tasks done across different apps. “The hardware was designed around App Intents, a system that lets AI precisely control applications and tasks, which is set to debut in the coming months,” Bloomberg reported in November last year.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Apple is yet to release the App Intent system, which allows Siri to integrate deeply with in-house as well as third-party apps, and execute tasks using voice commands. The idea is not too different from Gemini extensions, which allows Google’s AI assistant to not only interact with apps such as Gmail and Docs, but also third-party apps such as Spotify.

The app intent system is one of the most conspicuous delays in the Siri armory, alongside advanced natural language conversation capabilities. These features are expected to arrive next year, and it seems the delayed rollout plan for Siri’s next-gen avatar with the aforementioned features has also pushed the smart home hub.

Amazon Echo Hub with device controls.
Amazon

On a positive note, Apple is said to have reached advanced levels of testing and is allowing a select few employees to take it home for sourcing feedback. The smart home device reportedly features a 6-inch screen and looks like a square-ish iPad. It has a front-facing camera, speakers, and a built-in battery.

The big draw is going to be its appeal as a centralized command center for controlling all connected smart home devices. It will also offer an intercom system, while FaceTime will enable a video feed for face-to-face communication.

The device could be priced in the $130-230 ballpark to compete with rival products from the likes of Amazo and Google’s Nest. Talking about Amazon, it recently unveiled an astonishingly upgraded AI assistant called Alexa+ turbocharged by generative AI capabilities, and will soon launch a fresh slate of smart home devices, as well.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
5 Best iOS 14 HomeKit features: Adaptive lighting, Live View in Apple TV, more
Apple HomeKit logo.

In keeping up with its competition in the smart home space, Apple announced a trove of new features that will be accompanying iOS 14’s rollout. While we didn’t see any exciting announcements pertaining to the possibilities of a new HomePod, these new HomeKit features seem to make it easier for users to access their favorite connected gadgets.

The ongoing enhancements undeniably help HomeKit expand its features, but there’s still a core focus on privacy and security. It’s certainly what makes HomeKit attractive over its arrival. If you're eager to know what's on tap with Apple's smart home ecosystem, here are the top five new HomeKit features coming with iOS 14.
Prioritized accessories in Home app

Read more
The new Anker Solix EverFrost 2 electric cooler runs for over two days on a single charge
EverFrost 2 on the beach

Anker Solix just opened preorders for the upcoming EverFrost 2 Electric Cooler, and it looks like a rugged (and powerful) companion for your next outdoor adventure. Available in three sizes and designed to withstand the usual dings and dents of travel, it’s a premium device that’ll keep your food and drinks cold for up to 52 hours on a single charge.

If you’ll be out in the wild for an extended length of time, this can be doubled to 104 hours with an optional second battery pack. That’s a mindblowing number, and it makes the EverFrost 2 the longest-lastest battery-powered cooler money can buy. By comparison, the old EverFrost could run for up to 42 hours.

Read more
Walmart is practically giving away this air fryer
The Bluebow 6-quart air fryer on a table with food.

If you don't have an air fryer in your kitchen yet, you're missing out! You don't even have to spend a lot on one, as there are offers like Walmart's bargain price for the Bluebow 6-quart air fryer. From $120, it's all the way down to just $50 following a $70 discount. We're not sure how much time is remaining before stocks run out, but since we expect this deal to attract a lot of attention, we highly recommend completing your purchase quickly as there's no assurance that the savings will still be available by tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Bluebow 6-quart air fryer
An air fryer cooks using electric heat that's circulated by fans, for food that's crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside without submerging them in oil. The Bluebow 6-quart air fryer is a budget-friendly model that still offers the most important features that you can get, starting with a large capacity that will let you prepare meals for your family in one go. Including air frying, it offers eight preset cooking functions such as roasting and baking that you can access with the touch of a button, giving you control over the type of cooking that you want for your dishes. The air fryer even has a window at the front so you can keep an eye on your food while it's cooking, allowing you to check without having to open the air fryer and losing the heat inside.

Read more