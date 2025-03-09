Apple’s AI hiccups might have delayed its iPad-like smart home hub

It was late in 2024 when we first heard rumors of a new HomeKit device that would essentially blend a HomePod and iPad, and serve it atop an AI software platter. It was later reported that Apple is developing two versions of this device, and one of them could arrive in 2025.

It seems those plans have been pushed further into the future, thanks in no part to Apple’s struggles with AI development. “At one point, the company had hoped to announce this product in March. But because the device, to an extent, relies on the delayed Siri capabilities, it has been postponed as well,” says a Bloomberg report.

Currently in development under the codename “J490,” the device is said to resemble a wall tablet that will also serve as a showcase for Apple Intelligence. It is unclear how long the delay runs, but if Apple’s updated plans for a next-gen Siri release are anything to go by, the device could possibly launch next year to avoid any further bad press.

The delay seems squarely tied to advanced voice interactions and how Siri will get tasks done across different apps. “The hardware was designed around App Intents, a system that lets AI precisely control applications and tasks, which is set to debut in the coming months,” Bloomberg reported in November last year.

Apple is yet to release the App Intent system, which allows Siri to integrate deeply with in-house as well as third-party apps, and execute tasks using voice commands. The idea is not too different from Gemini extensions, which allows Google’s AI assistant to not only interact with apps such as Gmail and Docs, but also third-party apps such as Spotify.

The app intent system is one of the most conspicuous delays in the Siri armory, alongside advanced natural language conversation capabilities. These features are expected to arrive next year, and it seems the delayed rollout plan for Siri’s next-gen avatar with the aforementioned features has also pushed the smart home hub.

On a positive note, Apple is said to have reached advanced levels of testing and is allowing a select few employees to take it home for sourcing feedback. The smart home device reportedly features a 6-inch screen and looks like a square-ish iPad. It has a front-facing camera, speakers, and a built-in battery.

The big draw is going to be its appeal as a centralized command center for controlling all connected smart home devices. It will also offer an intercom system, while FaceTime will enable a video feed for face-to-face communication.

The device could be priced in the $130-230 ballpark to compete with rival products from the likes of Amazo and Google’s Nest. Talking about Amazon, it recently unveiled an astonishingly upgraded AI assistant called Alexa+ turbocharged by generative AI capabilities, and will soon launch a fresh slate of smart home devices, as well.