Apple unveils new Home Collection with security cameras, doorbell, locks, and thermostats

Apple’s long-rumored smart home push is finally official, and it is considerably bigger than a new speaker or home hub. At its Welcome Home event, the company announced Apple Home Collection, a lineup of cameras, a video doorbell, smart lock, thermostats, and temperature sensors developed alongside LG Electronics and Schneider Electric.

Most of the hardware comes from LG. Its lineup includes the Video Doorbell Wired, Floodlight Cam, Outdoor Cam Plug-In, Indoor Cam Plug-In, Smart Deadbolt Lock, Smart Thermostat, and Temperature Sensor. Schneider Electric is supplying its own Home Smart Thermostat and Home Room Sensor. Apple also introduced the HomeView smart home hub and HomePod mini 2 at the event. Both fit right into the bigger picture, serving as hubs and control points for the new accessories.

Apple and LG are covering pretty much the whole home

LG is handling most of the security hardware. There are four cameras, including indoor, outdoor, and floodlight models, alongside a video doorbell. The cameras record at up to 2.5K and can recognize people, familiar faces, pets, vehicles, and packages.

💡 LG Floodlight Cam ($399.95) —

Delivers 2.5K video with motion-activated adaptive dual floodlights and low-light color night vision for perimeter monitoring. pic.twitter.com/Ugygwd240K — Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) October 13, 2026

🌡️ LG Smart Thermostat ($199.95) —



Works with Matter, HVAC wire detection, and iPhone-powered Adaptive Temperature automation to balance climate and energy efficiency. pic.twitter.com/W1AiSnGApg — Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) October 13, 2026

The doorbell gets two cameras, with separate views for visitors and packages. LG’s Smart Deadbolt Lock is pretty interesting as well. It uses Ultra Wideband to detect when someone with a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch approaches and can unlock automatically. A PIN pad and hidden physical key slot are there as backups. Climate control comes from both LG and Schneider Electric. Their smart thermostats can automatically adjust temperatures based on whether someone is home, away, or winding down for the night.

📡 Schneider Room Sensor ($39.95 ) —

Standalone Matter-compatible temperature and humidity sensors designed for multi-room climate balancing. pic.twitter.com/Br0Tj9QUXt — Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) October 13, 2026

Apple is also taking installation seriously

Interestingly, the rumored ADT involvement turned out to be real. Apple Stores in the U.S. will offer professional installation through ADT for an additional charge, which makes plenty of sense for products like wired thermostats, locks, and doorbells.

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Apple Home Collection starts arriving in December through Apple’s website, the Apple Store app, and Apple Store locations, with some accessories arriving in early 2027. Pricing of these products is as follows: