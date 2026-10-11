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Apple’s HomePod mini 2 could finally get a chip upgrade for a smarter Siri

An S10 chip could bring Siri AI to Apple’s compact speaker and help it work alongside the upcoming HomeView smart display.

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Leaked image of the HomePod mini 2 MacRumors

Apple’s HomePod mini has spent nearly six years running on the same S5 chip. New colors have kept the small speaker looking fresh, but its next update could give it a more useful role around the house. Apple is reportedly preparing a HomePod mini 2 with upgraded processing and connectivity, just as its HomeView smart home display approaches.

Earlier leaks from Apple’s software pointed to a familiar design and new colors. The latest reporting suggests the bigger changes will be inside, giving the speaker the hardware to support Siri AI and work alongside Apple’s upcoming home hub.

A newer chip could give Siri more to work with

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the HomePod mini 2 will use an S10 chip. Earlier rumors had suggested an S9. The bigger draw could be support for Siri AI. Apple’s upgraded assistant is expected to handle more conversational requests and work more closely with apps, potentially addressing one of the current mini’s most noticeable limitations. Exactly which features reach the speaker remains unclear.

homepod mini side top table
John Velasco / Digital Trends

HomeView could give the mini a bigger job

HomeView is reportedly being positioned as Apple’s dedicated smart home control screen, powered by an A18 chip and built primarily around Siri. The mini could provide voice access and music playback in other rooms without users needing additional displays. Intercom, audio handoff, and accessory controls already help the current HomePod mini fit into an Apple household. Alongside HomeView, its successor could become a more capable way to access the same connected home from a desk, nightstand, or kitchen counter.

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Bloomberg expects the new mini to reach stores on October 30 in pink, green, blue, midnight, and white, ahead of HomeView’s reported mid-November arrival. Both the HomePod mini 2 and the HomeView are expected to be showcased at the Welcome Home event Apple has planned for October 13.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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