 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple’s long-awaited smart home display hub could arrive on October 13

Apple’s smart home plans reportedly include a personalized display built around Siri AI

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple HomePod mini 2 image from sourcecode
Leaked image of the HomePod mini 2 MacRumors

Apple‘s first smart home device will finally make its way to the market on October 13th, according to Bloomberg. The long-awaited device, which supposedly looks like an iPad-esque display with a square-format screen, has been in development for a while now, but delays linked to Siri AI kept pushing its release.

“The home hub will take the form of a roughly 6-inch square display, with versions that can be mounted on a wall or placed on a countertop,” says the report. The key premise is not too different from what Amazon already offers with the Echo Show, but there are still going to be a few key standouts.

Apple’s home hub will recognize who is using it

The most notable of them will be the ability to save personalities. The device will be able to identify who it is talking to or the person it sees approaching it through the built-in camera. Based on the person who is detected, the screen will show personalized content, pulling details from resources like contacts, messages, calendar, and notes, among others. 

Apple CEO John Ternus outlines the company’s vision for an intelligent personal hub
Apple CEO John Ternus outlines the company’s vision for an “intelligent personal hub” Apple

The user interface for each person will be different, and the hub’s screen will create a unique layout for each member of the household. Facial recognition is a key part of the system. However, Bloomberg reports that it’s not as accurate as Face ID sensors on an iPhone. Users can choose to set a secondary layer of authentication linked to their iPhone, it seems.

It will also control the rest of Apple’s smart home ecosystem

Aside from tying in strongly with Apple’s software and hardware ecosystem, the upcoming device will also serve as a centralized hub for all the other smart home devices in your home, ranging from door locks to thermostats and smart speakers. Other features on the table reportedly include video calling, an intercom-style chat, and music playback, among others.  

Recommended Videos

The device will sit atop a round metallic base with a metallic arm connecting the display portion to the base. Apple will supposedly offer the device only in a single gray aluminum color. It has to be plugged in through a USB-C port at all times for power delivery, as there is no built-in battery inside.

RELATED COVERAGE

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Contributor
I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
Topics
I’d start with these 5 coffee maker deals ahead of Prime Day
A full pot for under $30 or a more ambitious espresso setup, depending on how involved mornings should be
Cup, Beverage, Soda

Some mornings call for a full pot. Others leave barely enough time to insert a capsule. These five Amazon coffee maker deals cover both, plus espresso machines for anyone ready to learn and anyone who’d appreciate a little help. Prices start at $29.73.

Black+Decker 12-cup coffee maker - $29.73 (15% off)

Read more
Flourish 1 promises to learn household chores in 30 minutes, but it’ll cost $3,555
Owners demonstrate tasks using a phone, with no coding required
Robot, Person, Machine

Flourish Robots has announced a $3,555 home robot that it says can learn a household task in 30 minutes. Called Flourish 1, it’s designed to handle repetitive housework after an owner shows it what to do.

The company says that includes loading the dishwasher and picking up clothes. There’s some work involved before owners can hand over those chores, though. Buying the robot also means spending time teaching it.

Read more
These 4 power station deals ahead of Prime Day start at $113
From laptop top-ups to longer backup duty, spending more should buy capacity you’ll actually use.
Electronics, Screen, Computer Hardware

Charging a laptop during a camping trip is a different job from running appliances through an outage. These four Amazon power station deals cover both, starting with a compact $113 Bluetti and reaching more than 3kWh of battery capacity at the top end.

Bluetti Elite 10 Mini - $112.98 (43% off)

Read more